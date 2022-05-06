SIU to distribute donated items to the community

For the last week of classes, Southern Illinois University Carbondale University Housing and the Office of Sustainability will be collecting donations from students for their annual Give Before You Go and Recycle Your Bicycle programs.

Volunteers from Rotary, Campus Ministries and Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be collecting donated items for Give Before You Go from students who live on campus on May 5-7 and May 9, starting at 8 a.m. each morning at Thompson Point. Bikes will be accepted through May 7 outside Lentz Dining Hall and between Mae-Smith and Rinella Field.

Give Before You Go will be accepting nonperishable food items, gently used clothing, household items including furniture, laundry supplies and more for distribution to the community. Recycle Your Bicycle will give away refurbished bicycles to future Salukis.

Give Before Your Go is sponsored by the Office of Sustainability, University Housing, Rotary and Campus Ministries. Recycle Your Bicycle is funded by Student Green Fee, sponsored by the Office of Sustainability, and managed by students, staff and professors in the School of Automotive. These programs has the dual benefit of diverting unwanted items from the landfill and distributing them to organizations for community benefit.

