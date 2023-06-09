CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering a special event to help businesses with the multifaceted challenge of recruiting employees.

The university’s Career Development Center is hosting the inaugural Virtual SIUC Partnership Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28. Employers of all types and sizes are welcome to participate as SIU representatives discuss how the university can partner with businesses, how SIU students are the team members companies are seeking and how available tools can give employers the best and simplest recruiting experience.

Organizers also encourage SIU faculty and staff to participate for free in order to help students as they work with recruiters.

Numerous topics covered

The informative presentations will highlight a wide variety of topics including:

Building the company’s brand among students and the SIU community.

• Creating future employees.

• Employment law issues.

• Career Development Center and services.

• Sustainability trends.

• Employer partnerships.

• Bridging the connections between available jobs, expectations and students.

In addition, there will be a panel discussion focusing on forging connections and getting involved with academic colleges.

Sign up now

Register online at surveymonkey.com/r/CHHYTR7. The cost is $40 through June 13, $50 from June 14-27 and $55 the day of the event.

As a bonus, participating businesses have the chance to win free registration to the SIU’s Fall Job and Internship Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19.