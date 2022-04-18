SIU to honor seven Excellence Award recipients

The awards are bestowed annually for exceptional work both in and outside the classroom. The recipients will be recognized during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium.

“Faculty and staff are SIU Carbondale’s most important resource,” said Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “Their diligence and devotion are essential to the success of our strategic plan, Imagine 2030. In my nearly two years on campus, I have been deeply impressed by our faculty and staff. Whatever their responsibilities, they have imagined a better world and their role in it.”