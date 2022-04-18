SIU to honor seven Excellence Award recipients

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will recognize seven faculty and staff members for superior scholarship and creative endeavors, teaching and service with the 2022 Excellence Awards.
The awards are bestowed annually for exceptional work both in and outside the classroom. The recipients will be recognized during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium.
“Faculty and staff are SIU Carbondale’s most important resource,” said Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “Their diligence and devotion are essential to the success of our strategic plan, Imagine 2030. In my nearly two years on campus, I have been deeply impressed by our faculty and staff. Whatever their responsibilities, they have imagined a better world and their role in it.”
The 2022 SIU Carbondale Excellence Awards recipients are:
- Teaching Excellence Award (tenured and tenure-track): Philip Anton, associate professor, School of Health Sciences.
- Teaching Excellence Award (non-tenure track): Daniel Silver, clinical associate professor, paralegal studies, School of Justice and Public Safety.
- Early Career Faculty Excellence Award: Amir Sadeghpour, assistant professor, plant, soils, and agricultural systems, School of Agricultural Sciences.
- Women of Distinction: Cindy Buys, professor and director of international law programs, SIU School of Law.
- Emerging Leader: Cristina Castillo, coordinator, Hispanic/Latino Resource Center.
- Staff Excellence Award: Tarnisha Green, director of Success in Engineering through Excellence and Diversity, and Cynthia Heisner, office administrator, SIU School of Law.