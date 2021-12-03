SIU to honor six with honorary degrees, service awards

A longtime fixture at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a former Illinois attorney general who also served in the U.S. Senate and a civil rights pioneer are among six individuals who will be honored during commencement exercises in the spring.

John Jackson III, Roland W. Burris, Carolyn Taft Grosboll and Thelma Mothershed-Wair were approved by the SIU Board of Trustees Thursday as recipients of the university’s Distinguished Service Award. Additionally, Richard Hunt and Cho-Yee To will be presented honorary degrees.

Jackson, who has served the Carbondale campus for more than 30 years, will be recognized with a Distinguished Service Award. He joined the SIU faculty in 1969 as an assistant professor in political science, later serving as Dean of the College of Liberal Arts for more than a decade as well as as both provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Additionally, he was SIU’s interim chancellor in 1999.

In 2002, he joined the university’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute as a visiting professor where he directs the Institute's internship programs and edits the Simon Review series, to which he is a frequent contributor. He also assists in the production of the Institute's polls and is a frequent contributor to local, state and national media coverage of government and politics.

A native of Waldo, Arkansas, Jackson also works extensively in educating international students in the areas of politics, government and law.

Burris, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from SIU in 1959, is a trailblazer in Illinois government and politics having served as the first African American national bank examiner and served three terms as Illinois State Comptroller before his election as Illinois Attorney General in 1989. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama. He is the only SIU graduate to serve in the Senate.

Burris is a native of Centralia.

Grosboll, who earned undergraduate and law degrees from SIU, is being recognized for her contributions both in justice and her dedication to the preservation of Illinois natural resources. She has served as clerk for the Illinois Supreme Court since 2011. Additionally, she has served as director of the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission and been president of the Illinois Audubon Society.

SIU alumna Mothershed-Wair was part of the “Little Rock Nine,” a group of African American students who first integrated Little Rock High School in 1957. A 1964 graduate of SIU, she worked in the East St. Louis school system until her retirement in 1994 as well as worked with the St. Clair County Jail Juvenile Detention Center and as a survival skills instructor for women through the American Red Cross Second Chance Shelter for the homeless.

Richard Hunt will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Arts following approval by the board of trustees Thursday. One of the nation’s premier contemporary sculptors with more than 150 public commissions, Hunt’s work in on display in more than 20 states and one of his works hangs over the entrance of the National Museum of African American History in Washington. He became a visiting artist at SIU in 1969 and taught both sculpture and printmaking during his time in Carbondale.

An honorary Doctor of Educational Leadership will be presented to Cho-Yee To, an internationally-recognized education scholar and pioneer in multidisciplinary inquiry in educational theory. A native of Hong Kong, To earned a doctorate in education from SIU in 1967. A former professor and dean of education at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, To is a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0