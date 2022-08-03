SIU to host community employment fair Aug. 17 for 125+ jobs

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a public employment fair on Aug. 17, inviting community members to apply for a variety of full-time, entry-level positions where they can obtain university benefits and perks.

University human resources staff will be on hand to provide information about available positions and to assist with uploading documents and completing applications, simplifying the process. More than 125 jobs are available in culinary, clerical, building services, accounting services, customer service, information technology and more areas.

Come prepared

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms. Free parking will be available for participants during the fair on Lot 13, the metered parking lot located across from the Student Center.

Those attending should bring required documents with them in order to complete and submit their applications:

Official college transcripts to reflect any post-high school education, if applicable.

Proof of any licenses or certifications that you have earned.

Official DD214 military discharge documents, if applicable.

Information regarding the references you wish to list on your application.

While SIU does not accept resumes, some people find it helpful to bring a resume because it is then easy to transfer all of the necessary information from a resume to the SIU application forms, officials said.

Generous benefits

Officials said that while all applications can be completed that day, any required qualification and testing will be set at a future time and date, with notice to be given.

All positions being filled are full-time university jobs, eligible for SIU benefits, including retirement benefits, generous vacation and sick leave, and health, dental and vision insurance. In addition, employees are eligible for free tuition for themselves and half-price tuition for their dependents (after working a specified time period). Many of the positions also have options for advancement.

For additional details

Learn more about the employment opportunities at SIU at jobs.siu.edu. Advertised vacancies are posted each Thursday at noon.

For more information, contact SIU Human Resources at jobshelp@siu.edu or 618-536-3369.