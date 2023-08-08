CARBONDALE — Have a knack for preparing great food? Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a culinary arts career fair next week to fill more than 30 positions on campus for the fall 2023 semester, which starts Aug. 21.

Hiring managers with University Housing and the Student Center and a representative with the university’s Department of Human Resources will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 in Student Center Ballroom B for interviews with interested applicants for culinary worker II and culinary worker III positions. Applicants need at least six months of food service experience. Providing a resume is helpful but not required, although applicants will need to provide their work history to complete an on-site electronic application, said Nicholas Wortman, assistant vice chancellor of human resources at SIU.