SIU to invest $13M in McLafferty Road research hub

A $13 million buildout of a multi-faceted food, fermentation and biotechnology research and economic development facility at Southern Illinois University Carbondale was greenlighted by the SIU Board of Trustees Thursday.

The board approved three items related to the university’s McLafferty Annex, located on the far-west side of the Carbondale campus. The approval will allow for construction to begin on and in support of several related endeavors, said Lynn Lindberg, interim director of SIU’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development, all which will provide economic benefit to the region.

The project has acquired $6.3 million in grant money from three agencies: Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity ($2.7 million), the Illinois Innovation Network ($2.5 million) and the SIU Foundation ($1.1 million).

Taken together with several grants from related projects and matching in-kind funds from the university, the project has a total value of $13 million.

The Illinois Food, Entrepreneurship, Research, and Manufacturing (iFERM) Hub will provide a state-of-the-art research and training suite for faculty use, students, start-up companies and private firms in the region and will include a biotechnology core laboratory, an analytical core laboratory, a business support facility and pilot facilities for value-added agriculture efforts.

The hub is aimed at solving food/nutrition, agriculture and health challenges through interdisciplinary research, innovation and education. It also will provide infrastructure for the development of Illinois agriculture value-added products to promote and support successful entrepreneurial activities. It also will benefit SIU students and researchers engaged in such pursuits and enhance public-private partnerships.

“This is a big project that has been in the works for several years as we pulled it together,” said Gary Kinsel, vice chancellor for research in a news release. “When it is completed and operational, it will rival any such facility at any other university in the country. “I’m optimistic it will be a real game-changer for both the university and the region.”

Lindberg agreed.

“The best part is with the Board of Trustees approval, we are now able to begin construction,” she explained. “We've been doing a lot of planning, a lot of architectural and engineering designs, but now we can actually move forward with purchasing equipment and as well as beginning the actual construction.”

Lindberg said she the timeline for construction is about a year.

The new projects will utilize about one-fourth of the building’s 65,000 square feet. The McLafferty Annex was first built as a storage facility during remodeling of the university’s Morris Library. It currently houses SIU’s Fermentation Science Institute, the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences, and a laser facility, all of which are part of the new hub, as well.

Fermentation Science Institute Director Matt McCarroll said the diversity of the facility and the mix of business and research will be beneficial.

“Having all those things together under the not just under the same administrative structure, but under the same roof is going to build synergies that are going to be pretty unique,” he said.

Kinsel said the new iFERM Hub will demonstrate the university's commitment to research and should be a catalyst for even more funding.

“Centralizing much of the university’s research equipment in one area, where it can be maintained and used more efficiently, will provide a certain synergy that also will help the university vie for more research grant money, as the granting agencies can be assured the equipment has a good home,” Kinsel said. “It will give us a great advantage.”

