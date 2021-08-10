SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will distribute $12.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as emergency grants to students this fall and next spring. The awards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the students’ financial needs.
In a July 30 email, students were advised to register for classes and file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), if they had not already done so. These two actions will allow them to apply for the HEERF grant, when the application opens on Aug. 23. The application is easy and will take less than 2 minutes for the students to fill out.
An estimated 4,600 students who qualify for Pell Grants will receive $1,500. About 6,900 other students will receive $500.