 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students
0 comments
urgent

SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
In step

IN STEP

Marching Salukis’ section leaders Daniel Garcia and Ally Peters work with the piccolo players on their marching during the second day of group’s camp in the parking lot at the Lew Hartzog Track & Field Complex at SIU on Tuesday morning in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will distribute $12.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as emergency grants to students this fall and next spring. The awards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the students’ financial needs. 

In a July 30 email, students were advised to register for classes and file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), if they had not already done so. These two actions will allow them to apply for the HEERF grant, when the application opens on Aug. 23. The application is easy and will take less than 2 minutes for the students to fill out.

An estimated 4,600 students who qualify for Pell Grants will receive $1,500. About 6,900 other students will receive $500.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SIU graduate student researches Colorado elk migratory routes
SIU

SIU graduate student researches Colorado elk migratory routes

  • Updated

Storm Crews, a graduate student in zoology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale knows protecting elk habitat and migration routes is key to sustaining the comeback they’ve made in places like Colorado, home to the largest of their number in the country.

He hopes that mapping the animals’ migratory routes, characterizing their seasonal home ranges, and studying the factors that trigger migrations will lead to better informed management strategies, helping keep the important species healthy and vibrant for generations to come.

+2
SIU Plein Air Painting Course goes beyond the studio
SIU

SIU Plein Air Painting Course goes beyond the studio

  • Updated

Commonly referred to as Plein Air painting, a Southern Illinois University Crbondale inner-session course exposed students the concept of producing entire finished works of art outdoors – outside of the confines of a classroom, lab or art studio.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News