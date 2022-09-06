SIU total enrollment dips again, new freshman numbers continue to rise

Close, but just not enough.

Despite its third consecutive increase in the number of new freshmen on campus, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale did not see the overall enrollment increase officials had been hoping for.

Official 10th day enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester released by the university on Tuesday show a total student enrollment of 11,107, a 1.4% decrease from last fall, continuing an enrollment slide that began in 2005 when the university had more than 21,000 students. Last year, the university's total enrollment was 11,266, a decrease of just under 1% from the fall of 2020.

Still, campus leaders are highlighting some positive news.

The university’s third consecutive increase in the number of new freshmen is one reason for the optimism. The number of first-time freshmen at SIU for the 2022 fall semester is 1,518, up 6.8% from last fall. This is the largest freshman class in six years. Retention efforts continue to be a focus for the university. Of last year’s freshman class, 70% returned to SIU this fall.

The university has instituted what it calls a “robust” first year experience program to assist new students in acclimating to life as a university student.

More students from the region appear to be choosing SIU. The university reported an increase in Southern Illinois students, both freshmen and new transfers, with a 2.5% increase in new students from Southern Illinois and an upswing in local transfer students of 3.5%.

SIU Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams told The Southern Illinoisan in mid-August that SIU had stepped up its efforts to recruit more local students and that work seemed to be paying off. At that point – two weeks before the beginning of fall classes – he said as many local students had registered for classes as last fall. He also said 22% more Southern Illinois students had been admitted to the university than in the previous year.

He added that SIU had offered more than 800 scholarships totaling nearly $4 million to local students.

Lane said efforts have already begun to recruit students for next year.

“We’ll continue our focus on yielding more freshman, transfer, graduate and international students. We’re continually examining programming designed to help students be successful and retain them as Salukis. We will analyze the data further and see where we can improve, especially as the recruitment cycle for fall 2023 gets underway,” Lane said.