SIU Touch of Nature course will help in preparing for any wilderness medical emergency

CARBONDALE — A Wilderness First Responder Certification Course offered next month by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center will help in handling any type of medical emergency, particularly when 911 assistance or emergency responders are not readily available.

The workshop’s goal is to enable participants to be ready to respond to medical emergencies of all types in any locale, especially in backcountry or deep forest settings.

The class will take place Oct. 12-18 at the facility, located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road. Anyone age 18 or older may participate. The program will comply with current Illinois COVID-19 safety measures.

The certification class covers a wide variety of topics including patient assessment, backcountry medicine, wilderness rescue, trauma, toxins, environmental medicine and related subjects. Participants will learn to handle diverse medical traumas, even under harsh conditions, using improvised equipment.