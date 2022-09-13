SIU, United Airlines agreement creates pathways for future pilots

Mason Voss’ path to a career with United Airlines has been cleared for take-off.

As Voss, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman in aviation flight from Red Bud continues his studies at SIU, he may take advantage of United’s Aviate career development program through a partnership signed into agreement with SIU’s School of Aviation Tuesday.

Officials said the program will not only help SIU students such as Voss gain experience, but also potentially could lead them to the flight decks of United Airlines planes.

As an Aviate university partner, current and former SIU students and instructors who apply and are successful in the Aviate selection process will receive a conditional job offer from United. Additionally, SIU aviation students and certified flight instructors in the program will have the opportunity to gain experience and build their hours toward their R-ATP (restricted privileges airline transport pilot) rating. The rating allows a pilot to serve as a co-pilot until they obtain the necessary 1,500 flight hours. Throughout the Aviate program, participants can connect with United employees, be mentored by United pilots and access to travel privileges.

“I am excited for this new partnership, which will provide another pathway to careers for our hard-working, talented aviation students,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “As we honor our long, proud history, we have our eyes on the future to provide connections and opportunities for our students, including close ties to the industry.”

Lane and representatives of United signed the partnership agreement Tuesday, Sept. 13 at SIU’s Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Kendall Lane, a 2012 SIU aviation graduate and current 737 First Officer with United Airlines said students accepted can eventually join him in the pilot ranks.

“They’ve got a streamlined, direct path to the right seat of a United Airlines cockpit,” Lane said. “At the end of the education tunnel, they have a job at United.”

Lane (no relation to the chancellor), was among a number of SIU alumni who are United pilots at the signing ceremony. He said United has a need to hire 10,000 pilots in the next 10 years. The airline has hired more than 1,500 pilots this year.

“Aviation is a very expensive career to get into and so when students see the potential to have a direct path where it will pay dividends, it allows us to recruit great talent,” he said.

SIU Carbondale is the latest university aviation program to partner with Aviate. According to the Aviate program’s website, 13 universities are affiliated with the program.

“We are proud to welcome SIU to the United Aviate program as their longstanding history of attracting and developing skilled aviators incorporates well into our pilot recruitment strategy,” said Michael Bonner, managing director of pilot strategy and Aviate at United. “Current and future SIU aviation students will benefit from this partnership in their journeys to becoming professional pilots.”

SIU signed a similar agreement with Delta Airlines last year. Aviation students such as Voss are excited about the options the partnerships bring.

“I’ve always dreamed of flying with United,” Voss said. “A year ago, I didn’t think it would even be possible, but now I can see it happening.”