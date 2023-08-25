CARBONDALE — An exhibition showcasing the works of two Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumni is among the highlights at the University Museum this fall.

The museum’s exhibitions for the fall semester start this week and include the works of acclaimed alumni Jimmy Wright and the late Arch Connelly III. Works by Wright, who earned his Master of Fine Arts in 1971, and Connelly, who earned his bachelor’s degree in ceramics in 1973, are part of “Trajectory: Arch Connelly III and Jimmy Wright,” through Dec. 15 in the museum’s North Hall Mitchell Gallery.

“Wright and Connelly have an uncanny way of being so present in and ahead of their time,” said WM Weston Stoerger, curator of exhibits. “It’s hard to believe that only decades after they met at SIU, the world is now ready for their works to be a part of the conversation, as part of museum collections and exhibitions. But if one thinks of a trajectory, a literal throwing across in Latin, their work will always land beyond our expectations.”

Wright will give a talk about his work from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in the museum’s North Hall as part of the reception, which is from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

“The exhibitions this fall highlight the depth of talent that SIU has played host to, whether it be the artists attracted to campus or the people who have graduated,” Stoerger said.

The exhibitions, with brief descriptions, are below. The complete fall schedule will also be available on the museum’s Facebook page.

NORTH HALL

Mitchell Gallery

“Trajectory: Arch Connelly III and Jimmy Wright”

Through Dec. 15.

Continuum Gallery

“Bayard Series: Bruce Porter”

Through Dec. 15.

Drawing from myriad influences, artist Bruce Porter creates high energy nonrepresentational screen prints that are reflective of his unique life and interests. Growing up in Rochester, New York, and later moving to New York City, Porter taps into these life experiences and melds them with his passion for mythology to create his signature style.

Atrium Gallery

“Curator’s Choice: John Axton”

Through Oct. 7

The museum’s collection hosts works from many extremely talented artists. This exhibition features the captivating paintings of the Southwest by artist John Axton, who was born in Southern Illinois and is an SIU alumnus. He is known for his simple, dramatic and often haunting imagery.

“Metal Detected”

Oct. 15 – Dec. 15

“Metal Detected” is the annual exhibition curated by the Southern Illinois Metalsmith Society, showcasing works from past and present students from the metalsmithing program in the School of Art and Design.

SOUTH HALL

Southern Illinois Gallery

“Our Region”

The non-rotating exhibition features historic, geologic and anthropologic artifacts from throughout the region from collections through the museum and SIU’s Center for Archaeological Investigations.

Lutes Gallery

European painting, sculpture and decorative arts

This exhibition highlights paintings, sculptures, tapestries and furniture from Renaissance Europe selected from the collection of Carl W. Lutes.

Saluki Gallery

“Chére Caresse: Art in the Crosby Papers”

Through Dec. 15

The exhibition celebrating the amazing legacy of socialite, publisher and early feminist Caresse Crosby features art, most of which has never been displayed. A free reception from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 will have several speakers, including John H. Pollitz, dean of Library Affairs, and exhibit curator Aaron M. Lisec, research specialist in manuscripts at the Special Collections Research Center.

Corridor Gallery

“Abstractions: The Paintings of Jeffery Leving”

Through Dec. 15

University Museum and the Special Collections Research Center present selections of artist, attorney and author Jeffery Leving. He is known for a unique painting style with mythological content inspired by primitive and surrealistic art, combining figures and faces with abstract forms.

West Gallery

“Raising the Bar”

Through Dec. 15

The exhibition highlights Tom Walsh, SIU professor emeritus in the School of Art and Design. When Walsh began teaching at SIU, he was tasked with creating a metals program that was second-to-none and accomplished that over an 18-year period. The exhibition celebrates that program and the many artists who participated in it.

Hall of Art

“A Stitch Apart”

Through Nov. 3

The museum’s art collection features works that span multiple styles and media, with some of the most intriguing from the textiles collection. The works selected for this exhibition reimagine what “fine art” can be, with artists and artisans delving into the world of textiles.

Study Gallery

Folk art

Through Dec. 15

The exhibition features folk and outsider art from the museum’s collection curated by Jodi Ruffner. This exhibition explores the creative spirit inherent in all people and highlights ways people from the Southern Illinois region pursued this.

International Gallery

“Dressed to Impress”

Sept. 4 – Dec. 15

In the fashion world, style is a concept that transcends nationality. With different cultures around the world creating their own unique and wonderful clothing traditions, museum curators have scoured the archives to find exciting examples of these traditions from its various international collections.

Open to the public

Admission to the museum is free, and it is open to the public. The museum, art galleries and both halls are open Tuesdays through Fridays, from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Public metered parking is available across from the Student Center and beside Woody Hall. For more information, contact Stoerger at stoerger@siu.edu or visit museum.siu.edu.

As with all exhibitions, the artwork represents the viewpoints of its creators, not SIU. As a public university, SIU does not promote or oppose political candidates. SIU complies with the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act and State Officials and Employees Ethics Act.

