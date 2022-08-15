SIU University Museum seeks submissions from women artists

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum is accepting applications for an upcoming exhibition showcasing the creations of women artists in the Southern Illinois region.

“Women’s Voices 3: Make/Believe, a Juried Exhibition” will be on display Feb. 7 to May 13, 2023 in the museum’s North Hall Mitchell Gallery. The exhibition is open to all artists identifying as a female, who are over 16 years old and who live within one hour of Carbondale, said WM Weston Stoerger, the museum’s curator of exhibits.

“‘Women’s Voices’ was born out of ‘the need to create’ — which was the title of the first exhibit presented in 2020,” Stoerger said. “This is an annual, unique exhibit that highlights the expressive thoughts of individual artists and their current perspectives.”

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 14. All media are accepted for submission but must be original works created by the artist who is submitting them. Application forms are available on the museum’s website.

Teresa Fix, guest curator, said the exhibit’s goal is to “open the eyes of the viewer and help others to realize how diverse our creativity and thoughts are to our longevity, a way of life and a way of hopefully creating a feeling or idea to share with others. Using art as an escape but more to the point, a voice.”

University Museum will host several artist’s talks relating to the exhibition during the semester. An opening reception is set for Feb. 11.

As with all exhibitions, the artwork represents the viewpoints of its creators, not SIU. As a public university, SIU does not promote or oppose political candidates. SIU complies with the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act and State Officials and Employees Ethics Act.

For more information, contact Stoerger at stoerger@siu.edu or 618-453-7411 or Fix at teresafix@frontier.com.