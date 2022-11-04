SIU unveils community tech facility at Eurma C. Hayes Center

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is reaching out to area residents in an effort to bring technology and assistance to them. Thursday, university officials and representatives of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center celebrated the grand opening of a new Community Technology Center.

The three-room suite at the community center will allow individuals to access free broadband, check out tablet computers, print documents and learn how technology can benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Bob Wills, executive director of the Eurma Hayes Center, said the new facility will benefit all of Carbondale, not just those who live in the city’s northeastern neighborhoods.

“It’s a grand opportunity for the northeast side of the community – for all of Carbondale and the region – to learn more about the technology that runs the world,” he said. “It’s a phenomenal idea.”

SIU Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Paul Frazier said the effort is a good fit for the university and the collaboration is an example of exploring non-traditional partnerships.

“I don't think you can live in a community and not be totally engaged in the community,” he said. “I think all of us collectively came to engage in seeing the possibilities of ways we could be innovative in moving forward. That's what excites me about this opportunity.”

The facility will be staffed by graduate assistants and other people affiliated with SIU. It is funded by a $30,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Broadband READY program, in partnership with the Illinois Innovation Network.

The facility has also been supported by educational institutions that have donated furniture, such as extra carts and tables.

Members of the community can use the facility to meet and collaborate, learn more about technology and get assistance with computer and online projects as well as check out Chromebooks to take home for their own use.

Wills said the center should appeal to the youth and to adults. SIU’s Frazier said it is hard to imagine all of the benefits of the new technology center.

“I'm grateful to even live in the community where we value community service and we value being an engaged institution, not just doing community engagement, but coming into the community, and I think this is a great jumpstart for us to begin to do that,” Frazier said. “I'm excited about what it will become and what it's going to do for this community and for our city. This is going to be a jewel.”