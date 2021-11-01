SIU waiting on $2.5M in innovation funds promised by Gov. Pritzker almost two years ago

Southern Illinois University Carbondale continues to wait on more than $2.5 million in innovation funds — money Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised the university almost two years ago.

In a Feb. 12, 2020 announcement, the state said it was awarding $500 million in total to 15 institutions across the state — including SIU — to fund and expand the Illinois Innovation Network.

The network is a collection of public universities and community colleges that work together for innovation, research and education.

At SIU, the project was to fund the establishment of what the university calls iFERM, a program to promote innovation in food, entrepreneurship, research and manufacturing. SIU planned to use the money and locally raised matching funds to build-out facilities of a new iFERM Hub on McLafferty Road.

Problem is, the promised funds have yet to be allocated by the state’s Capital Development Board — at least to SIU.

SIU economic development administrators said some of the projects around the state received funding shortly after the governor’s announcement. SIU Vice Chancellor for Research Gary Kinsel said he believes a second round of money was also released, but projects at some schools – SIU and Northern Illinois University, for example – are still waiting.

“Initially we were told that projects that were ‘shovel ready’ would be some of the first ones funded because we already had things in place. That truly has not been the case,” explained Lynn Lindberg, interim director of SIU’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development. “We came back from the initial announcement, just riding high, waiting for our $2.5 million in the first tranche of what we believed would be $5 million. We still have not seen the first $2.5 million nor even heard when it might be released.”

She said in the meantime, the university has raised other funds for the project, but many aspects of the project is waiting for the state allocation.

“There still is a big part of the building that is waiting for what was originally promised so that we can complete construction. We just can’t really move forward without the funds,” Kinsel said.

Lindberg explained that university officials at all levels have reached out to governor’s office, without much luck. Area legislators are stepping up their efforts to help.

“I’m taking a more aggressive approach with the Capital Development Board, to find out the ‘whys’ of the delay and the ‘when’ of the funding,” Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said. “This is important not only to the project but to the economic vitality of the entire region.”

John Charles, executive director for governmental and public affairs for the Southern Illinois University system, said the funding was part of a six-year capital plan. He said he has heard that the money – or at least some if it – may soon be on the way.

“Obviously, you can’t fund every project immediately and we do know that this is on the list to be funded," he said. “My understanding that there is going to be a letting of funds late in the fall, so we are very hopeful the iFERM is going to receive dollars in that.”

Charles said he did not know if the allocation would be for the initial $2.5 million, or all of the promised funds.

“We obviously have communicated to the state that we would like all of it,” he said.

In the meantime, SIU officials wait with anticipation.

“The entire facility is designed to be integrated around some key concepts and without the funding, we are going to have holes in those areas until the funding arrives,” Kinsel said. “That’s the frustration as we look at the big picture.”

Gov. Pritzker’s office did not respond to The Southern’s request for information about the allocation or a reason for the funding delay.

