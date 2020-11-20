SIU was 'very fortunate' to avoid large COVID-19 outbreaks, chancellor says, as students return home for semester

While the majority are going home, a small number of students will remain on campus. According to Lori Stettler, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, 11 students are staying on campus over Thanksgiving break; 47 students will be on campus after the break, through semester’s end; and five students are staying over the winter break until the start of the spring semester.

A limited campus staff will be around to make sure students’ needs are met, she said. Some of the students who remain have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has, and are finishing out their isolation or quarantine period. Others are athletes or students who need housing for any number of reasons. Stettler said officials are also in contact with off-campus students who are remaining in Carbondale during break because they are in isolation or quarantine.

On Friday, employees dropped off food bags at several of their apartment doorsteps. “We also wanted to be cognizant of the students who are out in the community … and make sure they have a little extra as well to get them through the holiday period,” she said.

The spring semester is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19, one day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is about a week later than is typical. As well, there will not be a spring break next semester.