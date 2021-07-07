SIU welcomes alumni, greater community to first scavenger hunt on July 17

Old memories and new discoveries are to be found as part of the SIU Alumni Association’s first scavenger hunt, set for Saturday, July 17 on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.

The event is open to individuals and families regardless of ties to the university or membership in the Association.

“This is a way to have a signature event and engage the people of Southern Illinois. The premise is to get alumni in the area back on campus because even though they live close, maybe they haven’t seen the beauty of the campus in a while. It’s a very different place that in was 10 or 15 years ago,” explained Cathie Mieldezis, director of constituent and college relations for the association.

The scavenger hunt will feature a smartphone app that participants can use to post pictures of themselves at the designated places on campus. She added the extra-adventurous participants can complete bonus clues as well.

She said organizers have worked to make the event family friendly, keeping in mind strollers and children.

Mieldezis says the scavenger hunt is a completion activity rather than a competition.

