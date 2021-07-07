SIU welcomes alumni, greater community to first scavenger hunt on July 17

Old memories and new discoveries are to be found as part of the SIU Alumni Association’s first scavenger hunt, set for Saturday, July 17 on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.
The event is open to individuals and families regardless of ties to the university or membership in the Association.
“This is a way to have a signature event and engage the people of Southern Illinois. The premise is to get alumni in the area back on campus because even though they live close, maybe they haven’t seen the beauty of the campus in a while. It’s a very different place that in was 10 or 15 years ago,” explained Cathie Mieldezis, director of constituent and college relations for the association.
The scavenger hunt will feature a smartphone app that participants can use to post pictures of themselves at the designated places on campus. She added the extra-adventurous participants can complete bonus clues as well.
She said organizers have worked to make the event family friendly, keeping in mind strollers and children.
Mieldezis says the scavenger hunt is a completion activity rather than a competition.
“We’re really just sending people out for a couple hours of walking around the campus, doing different things at specified points and then at the end of the day, everybody’s going to go home with some cool Saluki Swag,” she said. “We’ve created some clues that will take people to different places on campus that maybe they have never been or at least haven’t been in a while.”
She hinted that one stop on the scavenger hunt is likely to be the Saluki Alumni Plaza, which features a statue of three Salukis representing university alumni, current and future students. The plaza is located between Woody and Pulliam Halls.
The event, which begins at 9 a.m. near the new Alumni Center in the C wing of Woody Hall, will include refreshments at the conclusion of the scavenger hunt.
Mieldezis said people should find plenty on campus to explore.
“I’m hopeful that people will come back and enjoy what I think is the most beautiful campus in the country," she said. “People can finish the scavenger hunt, get their treats and swag and then go back out on the campus and keep discovering on their own.”
Mieldezis said the event is open to everyone and free, but advance registration on the association's website at www.siualumni.com is required.