SIU welcomes students back to campus

Still, Lane said the first day of student move-in went very smoothly.

Harwood told the chancellor she was grateful not only for the golf cart ride, but also for a scholarship to study art education and she was happy to be at SIU.

“I love the campus I’m really excited,” she said.

In Smith Hall near Campus Lake, Ava Strokosch, of Oak Park, had almost completed her unpacking by early afternoon. A freshman in business advertising and marketing, she said a campus tour during the pandemic sold her on SIU.

“I’ve only been here twice – now and once for a tour. I really enjoyed that. I just walked on campus and I knew this was where I wanted to go,” she explained, adding she was glad to be on campus rather than studying remotely.

“I’m excited to actually be able to walk across campus, to have in-person classes, to meet the people on my floor and to get to know professors. This is awesome.”

Lane said he had many of the same emotions.