CARBONDALE — The SIU Women’s Club has awarded scholarships to three Southern Illinois University Carbondale students.

The club has awarded numerous scholarships to women since it formed in 1956, and this year each received a $2,000 award. The winners are Haley Lehane, Truc “Prue” Hoang and Kendra Halley.

Through the generosity of club members, many scholarships were awarded for over 20 years. After a lapse for a few years, then club president Joyce Guyon led efforts in 1987 to reinstate the scholarships with the creation of the Dorothy Morris Award, now known as the Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship. Nine years later, the club added a second award, the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Student Scholarship. Both are named for former “first ladies” of the university, and when funding allows, the organization also provides one-time scholarships to outstanding applicants. This year, an “Aim High Scholarship” was awarded.

Lehane wins Morris Scholarship

Lehane, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a junior nursing major with a minor in health care management. She is the treasurer on the executive board of the Student Nurses Association, a campus registered student organization. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to continue her education by obtaining her master’s degree in nursing and eventually become a nurse practitioner. While she hasn’t chosen a specialization yet, she prefers fast-paced environments, so she envisions herself working in ICU or an emergency room.

Hoang claims Guyon Scholarship

At the age of 26, Hoang came to the United States from Vietnam with her family. She obtained her associate degree in arts and sciences from a community college in Orange County, California, and then transferred to SIU where she is a radiologic sciences major, with a concentration in radiation therapy. Her major and career choice were influenced by her life experiences. She was a caregiver for her father when he had cancer, so she wants to help others become cancer-free through radiation therapy. Hoang, now of Carbondale, Illinois, is a McNair Scholar, Saluki Ambassador and honors student at SIU.

Aim High Scholarship for Halley

Halley, of Murphysboro, has strong connections to the region as a lifelong resident and mother of two. A dental hygienist for a decade, she wants to help bridge the gap between oral health and systemic health. After completing her dental hygiene bachelor’s degree, she plans to enhance her education and qualifications and become a physician assistant via SIU.

Decades of helping

The SIU Women’s Club, which dates back to 1938, is a social organization for women who have a professional or personal connection to SIU. The group sponsors a variety of special events, trips and interest groups, along with the scholarships.