 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU workshops to help Southern Illinois businesses apply for COVID grants
0 comments
alert top story

SIU workshops to help Southern Illinois businesses apply for COVID grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Southern Illinois business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s new "Back to Business" grant program.

They can also learn more about how to obtain these grants, thanks to free online workshops offered by the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Greg Bouhl, director of Entrepreneurship and Business Development at SIU, said the Back to Business grants are an opportunity for businesses left out of other pandemic-relief packages to potentially gain assistance.

“We have seen many businesses that haven’t previously gotten to apply for many of the COVID-related business grant and loan funds due to the complexity of the programs,” he said. “This additional funding and the Back to Business program will focus on helping those businesses that haven’t received funding and that are still struggling.”

Bouhl said grant applicants from the hardest-hit industries such as hospitality, health care, tourism and the arts will receive priority.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To help business owners apply for the grants – which range from $5,000 to $150,000 – the SBDC is hosting four free workshops about the program via Zoom. Bouhl said the workshops will include information on eligibility, the application process and how funds can be used.

Additionally, a new “Community Navigator Program” to help businesses better access COVID-related assistance programs has been launched thanks to a grant to Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Corporation for use by the SIU Office of Innovation and Economic Development along with small business development centers at Shawnee Community College, Southeastern Community College and other institutions.

“At SIU, this funds a few positions to directly work with business and work one-on-one with people to help them with applications and to help those hardest-hit small businesses,” Bouhl said.

The four Back to Business workshops are set for 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12; 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13; 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16 and 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18.

To register for a workshop, learn more about the Back to Business grant program or to begin work with the Community Navigator program, visit https://sbdc.siu.edu/, call 618-536-2424 or email gbouhl@biz.siu.edu.

467618488
Getty Images
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In step
SIU

SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students

  • Updated

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will distribute $12.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as emergency grants to students this fall and next spring. The awards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the students’ financial needs. 

SIU graduate student researches Colorado elk migratory routes
SIU

SIU graduate student researches Colorado elk migratory routes

  • Updated

Storm Crews, a graduate student in zoology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale knows protecting elk habitat and migration routes is key to sustaining the comeback they’ve made in places like Colorado, home to the largest of their number in the country.

He hopes that mapping the animals’ migratory routes, characterizing their seasonal home ranges, and studying the factors that trigger migrations will lead to better informed management strategies, helping keep the important species healthy and vibrant for generations to come.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News