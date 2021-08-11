SIU workshops to help Southern Illinois businesses apply for COVID grants

Southern Illinois business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s new "Back to Business" grant program.

They can also learn more about how to obtain these grants, thanks to free online workshops offered by the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Greg Bouhl, director of Entrepreneurship and Business Development at SIU, said the Back to Business grants are an opportunity for businesses left out of other pandemic-relief packages to potentially gain assistance.

“We have seen many businesses that haven’t previously gotten to apply for many of the COVID-related business grant and loan funds due to the complexity of the programs,” he said. “This additional funding and the Back to Business program will focus on helping those businesses that haven’t received funding and that are still struggling.”

Bouhl said grant applicants from the hardest-hit industries such as hospitality, health care, tourism and the arts will receive priority.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}