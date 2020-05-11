SIUC SBDC hosting Tuesday Talk series to help support local small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Small Business Development Center is hosting a series of Facebook Live events to help support local small businesses.

The Tuesday Talk will be on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. This week's talk will feature Tresa Storto, from Perfectly Posh Boutique in Marion, who will share creative ways she is keeping sales going using social media to reach her customers during the COVID-19 outbreak; and the owners of Davis Pastry in Anna, who will talk about how they invested in their community by purchasing the bakery after it shut down when previous owners retired last year.

The SBDC launched the series last week by talking to William Lo, of New Kahala and Southern Illinois Eats; and Amy Mills, of 17th Street BBQ.

The purpose of Tuesday Talk and sharing these business' stories in the coming weeks is to support Southern Illinois businesses, boost the region's entrepreneurial spirit and inspire one another to spark new ideas for a stronger, better future.

Additionally, individuals who watch Tuesday Talk live will be entered into a drawing to receive prizes, which this week include a $25 Perfectly Posh Boutique gift card and a dozen Davis Pastry pink cookies delivered to your door.