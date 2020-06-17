SIUC to host virtual discussion to examine journalism, media literacy

The panelist discussion after the film will feature two SIU journalism alumni and William Freivogel, a professor in the School of Journalism and publisher of the Gateway Journalism Review.

In addition to Freivogel, the other panelists are:

• Tyler J. Davis, a public safety reporter with the Des Moines Register and a 2012 SIU graduate. He recently covered public protest movements after the death of George Floyd.

• Jackie Spinner, an award-winning journalist and associate professor at Columbia College in Chicago. A former staff writer with the Washington Post, Spinner graduated from the SIU journalism program in 1992.

The 2019 film is the culmination of 70,000 VHS tapes that Stokes recorded through the years capturing everything from revolutions, wars, catastrophes, talk shows and commercials. The film premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and played at several other film festivals throughout the world.