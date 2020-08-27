SIUC working on clearing up confusion over student COVID-19 testing, protocols

CARBONDALE — Under the glow of the moonlight, Luis Barerra stuffed as much as he could into two duffel bags from his SIU Carbondale residence hall room and walked to a nearby campus apartment where he would spend the next two weeks.
He had tested positive for COVID-19.
The first-generation mathematics major from Chicago had recently been contacted by someone from his hometown who told him they had tested positive for the virus and suggested he get tested. Barerra, not experiencing any symptoms, went to a local hospital Sunday to get a drive-thru COVID-19 test and was contacted by health officials the next evening.
“I was in my room doing my homework and I got a phone call from someone in Carbondale,” Barerra said. “They greet me with ‘How are you doing’ and ‘Are you OK’ and then tell me to my surprise — you tested positive for COVID-19.” He said there was a moment of silence and then went into “total shock” as the health official told him he should contact people he’s been by recently and the health department would call the next day to start contact tracing.
Shortly after informing his residence assistant, a university housing official told Barrera he would be moving to the isolation unit that night. They pulled out his clothing that was drying, put it in a plastic bag and Barerra threw his clothes, still damp, into his bag. While there were things he would’ve liked to bring, like his small television and gaming console, Barerra said he only was able to take what he could carry in his arms.
When asked if university housing would be able to transport him to the alternative housing site, he said the housing official told him they couldn't because he would be “putting people at risk” of contracting the virus and was instructed to walk to the nearby campus apartments. He was then greeted by the housing official wearing a face mask and shield outside of the building, where he was escorted into the apartment where he would spend the next two weeks while in isolation.
“I’m still in shock,” Barerra said. “I feel more lonely than I was already having a room by myself — I just feel very sad.”
When the Jackson County Health Department gives a student orders to isolate, housing will make contact with the student to provide instructions of what to expect and what to bring during their isolation, said Lori Stettler, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. Housing will then “arrange a time in the immediate future” to meet the student outside of the building they have been assigned to for their isolation period.
“The housing staff member enters alone and leaves a key on the table,” Stettler said. “The student then enters and remains in place. Housing staff are provided with (personal protective equipment) and are socially distant from the student throughout this interaction.” Transportation to isolation is determined on a case-by-case basis, she said, but to date “students have used personal transportation.”
Despite following the university’s precautions to the best of his ability, including wearing a mask and social distancing, Barerra tested positive for COVID-19 and said it shows the complexities of those who are asymptomatic to the virus. As universities look to the Centers for Disease Control for guidance on how to handle the pandemic, unexpected changes make the situation complicated for decision-makers.
In a move without explanation Monday, the CDC changed their guidance on COVID-19 testing for those who are not experiencing symptoms but quickly rolled back the change on Thursday. The agency went from suggesting those who have been exposed to the virus get tested to suggesting they "do not necessarily need a test” to now saying “testing may be considered.” Rae Goldsmith, SIU Carbondale spokeswoman, and Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department administrator, said the federal changes do not impact their local testing policies.
Medical experts have said not testing those who have been exposed to a confirmed case could be “dangerous” and could curb attempts to find individuals who present the virus asymptomatically, like Barerra. One model suggests roughly half of transmission events can be traced back to individuals in a “pre-symptomatic” stage, before they start to feel sick — if they ever feel sick at all. By the CDC’s own estimates, about 40% of people infected with COVID-19 may never go on to develop symptoms for the duration of their time with the virus.
Student concerns
Frustrations with the university’s policies and procedures run the gamut, including concern with mixed messaging regarding quarantine procedures and testing. Isabel Camacho, a sophomore studying computer engineering from Chatham, is in quarantine at her campus residence hall after being in close contact with an individual who tested positive.
She received the orders to quarantine from Jackson County Health Department and was instructed to reach out to the Southern Illinois Healthcare COVID-19 hotline. When put into quarantine, Camacho said a university housing employee told her she would be expelled if she left her room. After scheduling a COVID-19 test with SIH, a doctor from SIU’s Student Health Center contacted Camacho. He instructed her to not leave her room under any circumstances — even to go get a COVID-19 test.
Camacho said the doctor told her the university would take care of COVID-19 testing, but the test would only be guaranteed if she demonstrated symptoms and due to a lack of resources, not otherwise. She was then instructed to not call the SIH COVID-19 hotline because the university is handling campus-related virus cases and testing internally.
“I've just been extremely anxious over the entire situation because everyone is telling us different things and not being clear,” Camacho said, adding she wants to know if she’s asymptomatic with the virus so she can take the proper precautions.
“I was in close contact with someone that was positive and I’m not even guaranteed a test to know if I am positive,” she said. “Even after these two weeks, I could spread it to other people if I’m asymptomatic and I won’t know that if I don’t get a test.”
Goldsmith said the university is aware of the confusion and is working on “consistent, clear information that we can give every student in writing when they are isolated or quarantined” including contact information if there are questions from students.
Those who are placed in isolation or quarantine are told that failure to isolate or quarantine, as ordered by a public health official or the university, would be a violation of the Student Conduct Code, she said, and while student quarantine orders may differ from student to student, university officials “typically say that they can leave quarantine for a doctor’s appointment."
“We would not prevent them from doing so, since it is a directive from a health official, and it would not be a violation of the Student Code of Conduct for the same reason,” Goldsmith said. If a student is symptomatic, they will be tested at the Student Health Center and those who are asymptomatic are advised to call the SIH hotline, according to the spokeswoman.
Goldsmith said while the influx of COVID-19 information can be overwhelming for some students, the university is working toward clarity for everyone involved. “This is all new for all of the individuals and organizations involved, and we are working through it together,” she said.
Reporting cases
On Wednesday, six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in association with the university: three positive student cases on campus, two positive student cases off-campus and one positive faculty/staff case — rising from the three reported off-campus student cases on Aug. 20. SIU will update COVID-19 positive case numbers confirmed by the Jackson County Health Department each Wednesday.
The university recently announced it would publicly report active COVID-19 cases associated with any faculty, staff and students — reversing a previous plan not to do so. The numbers SIU reports are based on individuals who have disclosed they are affiliated with the university and live in Jackson County. Those who live outside of the county will not be counted in the official COVID-19 positive case tally nor will those who do not disclose their affiliation with the university. The cases reported are not cumulative and as aforementioned, contain nuances — some outside of the university’s control — which may not show a full picture of COVID-19 spread with those affiliated with the campus.
SIU Carbondale, like many other universities across the country, has grappled with the realities of in-person instruction, including the possibilities of COVID-19 outbreaks at the university. Multiple precautions have been put into place in hopes of having a safer education experience in the midst of a global pandemic, but school officials say it is inevitable there will be some who will contract the virus.
Despite the release of how many lab-confirmed positive cases are associated with the university, it is still unknown how many students are quarantining after being designated a “close contact” of a COVID-19 positive individual. A close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet of a virus-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer.
Ben Newman, SIU’s director of public safety and chief of police, told The Southern on Aug. 20 the university did not have a number to share in regard to how many university-affiliated individuals are in quarantine, but noted there are nuances with quarantine directives that make that number difficult to report. In attempts to minimize speculation throughout the community, university officials said they would only be reporting positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Jackson County Health Department.
When asked about providing other information, Chancellor Austin Lane said the focus should be on contact tracing and assisting those who have tested positive for the virus and those who have been exposed to the virus. “I understand everyone’s need to want to know and their concern and that is understandable but we have to move to once you know then what’s next,” he said.
Students spoke out on social media after a university decision was revealed to not inform students that the COVID-19 isolation operation — which includes 48 rooms where on-campus COVID-19 patients isolate for about two weeks — was being conducted in their residence hall. When asked about the decision to not inform, Newman didn’t specifically explain why but said the location meets the isolation standards set by the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“We would not put other students at risk — we’re focused in on safety,” he told The Southern in an Aug. 20 interview. “That particular facility allows itself to ingress and egress without interaction with others. And to think about that very term — isolation — what are you supposed to do? Isolate. You’re in your room and you’re having meals delivered to you. You’re not interacting with the public. You’re not interacting with people on other floors. You’re in your room.”
Campus testing
Looking at further mitigation of spread among those not demonstrating symptoms, Barerra said he wishes there were some kind of testing that could be done for the entire campus community, much like at the University of Illinois, but understands resources can be scarce.
The University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign recently had a university-developed COVID-19 saliva test approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.
Unlike most coronavirus tests, the Illinois-developed saliva test, called I-COVID, asks those tested to drool a small amount into a sterile test tube and returns results in hours — even at high testing volumes, according to a university news release.
Newman, who heads SIU Carbondale’s campus response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the university is exploring various testing options for the university — including the University of Illinois’ saliva test. “We’re very interested in the Illinois testing process and we do communicate with them frequently through the School of Medicine and other avenues of communication as their testing process becomes available to other universities,” he said.
Goldsmith said the university currently has the resources needed to fulfill their testing plan, which includes on-campus testing of COVID-19 symptomatic students. Lane recently told The Daily Egyptian, SIU’s student newspaper, the university did not have enough COVID-19 tests to test all university affiliates — both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
SIU Carbondale learned Thursday they will soon be able to announce additional on-campus COVID-19 testing efforts after receiving a collaborative grant with other agencies, according to Goldsmith. The grant for expanded testing was made over the summer.
SIH and Shawnee Healthcare both have recommendations and general guidelines on their websites on when to be tested, including but not limited to: if you are experiencing symptoms, are part of a vulnerable population, have been exposed to a known positive COVID-19 case or work in essential services, such as healthcare, food service or education.
Hagston, the administrator at Jackson County Health, said there are limitations with the current resources available for testing, which generally, have led public health officials to not suggest everyone go get tested for COVID-19 — just those experiencing symptoms or those who have been close contacts to a known case.
“There’s generally a reason we tell someone to go get tested and that is usually because they're either symptomatic or it's because they have been in close contact with a known positive,” Hagston said. “There’s not a push from public health officials to just tell everybody to get tested because of those limitations on testing capacity.”
Hagston said as more types of tests become available — including those that may be more cost effective, convenient and available — then widespread COVID-19 testing for those who are demonstrating symptoms or not, is more likely to occur. In turn, leading to “significantly” reducing asymptotic spread of the virus. While there is guidance on who should receive a test, he notes that testing qualifications opened up over time and are likely to continue to do so as new technology is produced and the testing capacity is increased.
“Otherwise, everyone should just assume that you are potentially infectious and that everybody that you come into contact with is infectious, and both parties should be taking basic precautions,” he said. “Those are the things that will help reduce the incidents of disease.”
Illinois is in the top 10 states in the U.S. when it comes to the amount of COVID-19 tests administered, according to data by Johns Hopkins University. Hagston said while the situation isn’t perfect, Illinois is in “a better spot than some other states are.” Additionally, he said, there is testing support from the Illinois Department of Public Health that can be accessed in case a situation would arise where it is needed.
Currently, individuals who are symptomatic and live on campus can be tested by calling the SIU Student Health Center. Others who are looking to be tested can do so by calling the Southern Illinois Healthcare COVID-19 Hotline at 1-844-988-7800 and Shawnee Healthcare at 618-519-9200. Health officials ask those who are waiting to receive a test result quarantine until they receive the results of their COVID-19 test.
Reflecting on the situation, Barerra said he feels like young adults take things for granted at times and hopes other students take the mitigation guidance to heart. “Wear your masks, you truly don’t know until you get tested,” he said. “If we don’t wear our masks and social distance, we are putting those who have compromised immune systems at risk.”
