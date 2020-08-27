SIUC working on clearing up confusion over student COVID-19 testing, protocols

Hagston said as more types of tests become available — including those that may be more cost effective, convenient and available — then widespread COVID-19 testing for those who are demonstrating symptoms or not, is more likely to occur. In turn, leading to “significantly” reducing asymptotic spread of the virus. While there is guidance on who should receive a test, he notes that testing qualifications opened up over time and are likely to continue to do so as new technology is produced and the testing capacity is increased.

“Otherwise, everyone should just assume that you are potentially infectious and that everybody that you come into contact with is infectious, and both parties should be taking basic precautions,” he said. “Those are the things that will help reduce the incidents of disease.”

Illinois is in the top 10 states in the U.S. when it comes to the amount of COVID-19 tests administered, according to data by Johns Hopkins University. Hagston said while the situation isn’t perfect, Illinois is in “a better spot than some other states are.” Additionally, he said, there is testing support from the Illinois Department of Public Health that can be accessed in case a situation would arise where it is needed.