SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook announces plans to retire

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook has announced his intent to retire next year.

In an email to SIUE students Tuesday, Pembrook revealed plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Pembrook has served as chancellor of the Metro East campus since 2016.

“After the last 15 months, nearly losing my father to COVID, seeing our two daughters spend some time in Edwardsville and then move away to Chicago and Pittsburgh respectively, and realizing that the pace I believe the chancellor’s position requires is no longer sustainable for me, I think the institution would be better served by a new leader with a fresh spirit,” Pembrook said.

SIU System President Dan Mahony said the search for SIUE’s 10th chancellor is underway.

“We will quickly engage a search firm and begin moving forward with a national search In the coming weeks. We will hold a series of town halls to gather feedback from the SIUE campus community on what qualities the next chancellor should possess. We will convene a search committee that is representative of the University and its many stakeholders which will review applications, conduct initial interviews and assist in bringing candidates to campus during the fall semester,” he said.