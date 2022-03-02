SIU's annual Day of Giving raises millions

CARBONDALE — Part telethon, part talk-show and part infomercial, Southern Illinois University Carbondale held its sixth annual Day of Giving Wednesday, asking university alumni and others to support scholarships, equipment purchases and programs with donations.

The annual fundraiser kicked-off with an online livestream beginning at 8 a.m., which continued for more than five hours, featuring interviews with students, academic and campus leaders and pre-recorded video segments.

SIU Foundation CEO Matt Kupec, who served as host for the livestream, said a goal of $3 million in donations was set for the campaign, which was scheduled to close just before 6 a.m., Thursday, March 3. As of the end of the livestream just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the university reported more than 1,020 gifts totaling $2 million in donations.

Donations could be directed to any one of more than two dozen academic units or programs including specific scholarships, SIU athletics, the University Museum, SIU’s Center for International Education, the Touch of Nature Environmental Center and other efforts.

Many of the livestream’s segments highlighted on-campus programs and activities. Others introduced newly established academic units, introducing alumni to recent reorganization on the campus.

“We are the baby college, but we want to grow quickly and we need money to do that” SIU College of Arts and Media Dean Olusegun Ojewuyi shared during an afternoon segment of the livestream. “We need your help. We are the newest college in the university, but we want to be the best in the Midwest and the nation.”

The College of Arts and Media is a new academic unit which includes programs in music, journalism, architecture, art and design and theater. As part of the college’s segment, directors of the various programs shared what donations might be used for in their units including student scholarships, purchase of new equipment and renovations to student facilities.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the Day of Giving is important, not only as a fundraising opportunity, but also as a way for the university to share with alumni and others.

“I look forward to this time of year. It’s a great time to find out what’s happening at the university, to find out how we are supporting students, supporting our faculty, our staff and most importantly, communicating with our alumni and our donors,” he said. “This event is the capstone of how people feel about this University and shows the Saluki spirit.”

Kupec said the 2021 Day of Giving included donations from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations. He said he expected similar results from this year’s campaign and expressed optimism for donations to continue to arrive during the remainder of the appeal to exceed previous years’ totals.

“We’re just starting. This place is on fire,” Kupec said in the closing moments of the livestream. “There is Saluki pride out there and I think we’re going to get there.”

