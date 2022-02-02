SIU's Career Closet helps students look their best

CARBONDALE — Dane Inman had a job interview last week. Things went well and the Southern Illinois University Carbondale senior from Cobden received an offer for a full-time position with a marketing company after graduation.

Apparently, his resume and experiences were impressive and he interviewed well. He also looked good, thanks to a free resource provided by the SIU College of Business and Analytics. Since 2016, the college’s career closet has loaned hundreds of suits, dresses, shirts, neckties, shoes and accessories to students who need to make a good impression, including Inman.

The closet is part of the college’s Career Resource Center, an office that helps students with resumes, interview skills and hosts company representatives for meetings with students. Thomas Becker, employer relations coordinator with the college, said the closet is a step toward student success.

“We have pretty much everything that a student would need,” Becker said, adding the closet includes more than 300 suits and blazers, as well as dozens of ties, dresses, shoes and even purses.

Items in the closet have been donated by alumni or community members. Financial donations helps in cases where inventory does not meet a particular need.

“If we don’t have an item, we’ll go out and add them to our inventory,” he explained.

For students, the ability to walk in, pick out clothing or accessories and use them free of charge is a benefit. Since inception, more than 600 students have borrowed from the closet.

“I’ve used the career closet for interviews both on and off campus and more,” Inman explained. “I borrowed a suit and tie for my interview last week. It’s great when you can’t go home or don’t have time to get something of your own. To have that sort of a resource as a student is a big deal.”

Becker said students often use the clothing to make a positive impression on visits to businesses or at career fairs. The closet recently added padfolios – nice presentation folders perfect for carrying resumes and materials – especially for career fair attendees. The pandemic also necessitated the addition of one other item available for check-out.

“With more and more interviews being done virtually, we’ve added web cams that students can use,” Becker said.

He added that the center also makes dedicated rooms available for students to interview online with prospective employers.

“That way they can interview in a quiet, professional space with reliable internet,” he said.

Students use the closet in the same fashion as a library, picking up items to check-out for two weeks. Once they are returned, everything is professionally dry cleaned before being made available again.

Inman said the ability to dress professionally for his interview was a big help.

“It means a lot to be able to look good,” he said. “It gives confidence and if your confidence is high, you’ll do well in the interview.”

Donations are always accepted at the center, Becker said. Items which for one reason or another cannot be used by the closet are made available for students to keep or donated to other charities.

“The closet is just another way that we try to support our students,” Becker said.

