Matt Kupec’s voice sounded a little tired Wednesday morning – and for good reason. As Southern Illinois University Carbondale vice chancellor for development and alumni relations and CEO of the SIU Foundation, Kupec – SIU – had a big day Tuesday.

It was the annual SIU Day of Giving, a 24-hour, one-day fundraising campaign complete with live feeds and on-campus special events, and it culminated with more than 3,700 individual donations, totaling $4,037,918.

“The Day of Giving continues to be a marquee event on campus,” Kupec said. “Each year, the excitement builds, and Saluki Nation shows what it can accomplish when everyone comes together.”

Donors could select one or more individual groups, programs or funds for their donations. The College of Business and Analytics received the most money with Day of Giving donations totaling just over $819,000. The Balancing Education, Experience and Reality (BEER) Scholarship, a scholarship fund started by a group of 1980s-1990s era alumni on social media, secured the most gifts (836) and raised almost $51,000.

“It’s truly a fun 24-hour period,” Kupec said. We wound up getting more than 3,500 gifts – a record – and over $4 million committed – another record. It’s great to be able to mobilize the entire ‘Saluki Nation’ to rise up and to have that kind of success with important dollars to support our students, our faculty and program initiatives.”

Strong Survivors, an exercise program provided free-of-charge to local residents who are recovering from cancer, was one of the efforts benefiting from gifts. More than $3,500 was given to Strong Survivors. Phil Anton, director of the program, said every contribution is valuable.

“We are almost completely funded by private donations and that includes all of the equipment, the refurbishment of our cancer rehab lab at Davies Gym, the supplies that we have and trying to get some scholarship help for the students who very generously volunteer their time, talent and enthusiasm for the program. The contributions mean an awful lot.”

Anton said being part of the Day of Giving also does more than just raise money. He said it builds awareness.

“It helps make folks aware that we are here and we are able to help folks improve the quality life. Most of our participants that have come over the years have come via word of mouth,” he explained.

Kupec said the university benefits in many ways by the Day of Giving, beyond dollars.

“There is something about the sense of community that comes together in something like the Day of Giving. It’s pretty gratifying and rewarding when we are all part of the same team and mobilized together as one,” he said.

Again this year, Kupec hosted a live broadcast on several social media platforms which featured interviews with SIU students, administrators and faculty as well as videotaped segments about programs.

“It’s turned out to be a day of excellence,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said during his live segment. “To showcase all of the departments, and for people to be able to see exactly where their dollars are going, it’s a great day.”

— SIU Foundation’s Jeff Wilson contributed to this article.

