SIU's Faner Hall myths and mystique

Originally known as the humanities and social services building, the structure came to be known as Faner Hall in honor of Robert Faner, a respected professor who taught English at SIU for 37 years.

He died of a heart attack sitting in his office in 1967. His office was in a temporary building on the site of the current structure which bears his name.

The building was first occupied in January 1974, home to a variety of academic departments, mostly in the liberal arts. It had been needed for years, as the university had outgrown former military barracks and temporary buildings.

“Plans for Faner in the late 1960’s called for initial construction of only two sections,” The Southern reported in a special April 6, 1975 feature about the building’s dedication. “Tentative long-range plans, since scrapped because of enrollment drops and reduction of faculty and staff, included eventual addition of a fourth section which would have extended the building all the way to Woody Hall on the extreme north end of campus.”

The newspaper shared about plans for the building:

“Then, in June 1969 the oldest building on campus, Old Main, burned to the ground,” The Southern reported. “Former SIU President Delyte W. Morris acted quickly. The university, which lost space for three academic departments, the University Museum and 30 classrooms in the fire, immediately declared replacement cost would be $5 million. Within weeks after the fire, approval for the third section of Faner was obtained to replace space lost in Old Main.”

The building has always been controversial, just based upon the way it looked. Designed in a style known as “Brutalist” by architect Robert Geddes, the concrete structure has drawn ire for its design.

Mitch Jordan, a 2010 history graduate wrote about Faner Hall for “Legacy,” an SIU history publication. He said he always wondered about the building.

“It always stood out to me as something very different than the rest of the campus. It’s just a giant concrete slab in the build of campus,” he said.

In his paper, Jordan said the building has always been considered an eyesore, but explained that Faner fits with the architectural and design styles of the 1970s.

The building also has been the source of on-going myths and misnomers, many debunked by a Daily Egyptian feature in 1999. The article debunked belief that the building was designed to be riot-proof and that it was impossible to get from one end of the structure to the other via interior hallways.

“The building was designed long before the University ever had a problem with civil disorder. The hallways and stairways are narrow not for crowd control but to conserve classroom space,” the DE reported.

Jordan said even during construction, the building was criticized.

“The building had been given nicknames such as the 'aircraft carrier' and the 'concrete zeppelin,' neither of which belongs in the middle of a rural college campus,” he wrote.

He added the building was finished one year behind schedule.

