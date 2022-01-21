SIU's in-person semester off to good start, officials say

Officials at Southern Illinois University Carbondale say they are pleased with the first week of in-person classes on the campus, after a week of remote instruction.

“I think everything has gone fairly well,” said SIU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffery Burgin Jr. “Students and employees of the institution have come back and were ready to engage and learn.”

On-campus classes resumed Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday.

Burgin said campus leaders continue to meet daily while monitoring COVID test results and the number of positive cases.

“We continue to follow our plan and continue to have conversations as to how we should be safe as an institution and a community in mitigating this situation,” he said.

The campus reported 81 positive tests on Tuesday and 36 on Wednesday, according to the university’s Coronavirus Dashboard website. These reports equal a 13.6% overall positivity rate Tuesday and 9.4% for Wednesday. Data for the rest of the week has not yet been published. The university states 84% of faculty and 77% of students have been fully vaccinated.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Meera Komarraju said she saw no major issues with the return to classes.

“Students and instructors were pleased that they could have classes in person,” she said.

She explained that the university has distributed N95 masks for instructors through academic areas and made them available for students as well. She said she did not know of any COVID-related interruptions to scheduled classes.

“These are additional things we are doing this semester in addition to what we have been doing in previous semesters with protocols,” she said.

An additional step has been required testing of all employees and students as they returned to campus, as well as regular testing of unvaccinated individuals. Last week, the university reported 15 students in on-campus isolation. The institution has not yet released data for this week.

“Our positivity rate is less than the region and less than the state,” said Director of the Department of Public Safety Benjamin Newman, who oversees the university’s pandemic response.

As of Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a seven-day rolling test positivity rate of 15.3%.

“The positivity rate is only one benchmark that we are looking at when it comes to examining the impact of COVID-19 on campus and in our area,” Newman said. “We also take into account the number of available hospital beds, ICU units, available ventilators and more.”

Newman said he was pleased with data from the campus.

“Certainly, I think we have fared rather well and certainly we are in a position to stay open for in-person,” he said.

Burgin said most campus extra-curricular activities also have gone on as planned with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Some events, however have been postponed or modified, he said.

“We are a campus that invites the community and we’ve had some external partners decide to postpone events until later in the spring,” he explained, using the Martin Luther King breakfast event organized by the local NAACP chapter as an example. This annual event was held in a hybrid format with a limited number of attendees and online streaming.

Komarraju said she is hopeful that the campus can continue in-person instruction.

“The online and virtual option doesn’t always help students learn as effectively as being in person,” she said. “Our students would rather be in class and I am sure our faculty and instructors would, too.”

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane told The Southern, “All is going well at this time and we remain cautiously optimistic as we move forward. We continue to monitor the situation and adapt our plans as needed.”

Representatives of the university’s Undergraduate Student Government and Faculty Association did not respond to requests for interviews for this story.

