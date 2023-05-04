Anthony Knighton is trading in his football helmet for handcuffs and his shoulder pads for a patrol car. One of the very first players ever recruited by Southern Illinois University Carbondale Head Football Coach Nick Hill, the former standout Saluki defensive end is now the newest member of the Carbondale Police Department.

Knighton was sworn in as an officer April 24 and currently is in the first week of training at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy. Once completed, he will work to protect and patrol what became his hometown during a record-setting collegiate football career.

“He was part of our first recruiting class and had a phenomenal career,” Hill said. “He has a really quiet personality, but he is an outstanding young man; tough and super accountable.”

A native of Fort Pierce, Florida, Knighton was anything but quiet on the football field. Hill called him a “sure-fire” future SIU Hall of Famer. In five playing seasons (he earned an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Knighton started every game of his career and is SIU’s all-time leader in career sacks, tackles for loss and games started.

Hill said he is as proud of Knighton off the field as he was of the 6-foot-4-inch former lineman on the field.

“He really is probably one of the best kids we’ve ever recruited,” Hill said. “He always was focused, always going to be in the field of criminal justice and that’s what he got his degree in.”

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said he is grateful to have Knighton on the force.

“We are excited that he wants to stay in Carbondale after a successful academic and athletic career at SIU. Coach Hill has spoken of his character and the dedication and hard work he demonstrated while he played football at SIU,” Reno said. “We are excited to have him here and hope for a long career.”

Knighton said he was thrilled to apply for a position in Carbondale.

“The Carbondale Police Department is a good opportunity for me,” he said. “It is a good fit and a good atmosphere. I’m excited to finish at the academy and come back to get started. This is a great community and I’ve met a lot of great people through my time here; it is a good, good thing to be able to give back.”

He said he learned a lot as a Saluki – things that he believes will serve him well as a patrol officer.

“I learned that being part of the team requires hard work and dedication,” he said. “That and the emphasis on being a good person and treating people right. I look to continue that as an officer.”

Hill said he is glad Knighton is staying in the community.

“I miss having him with the team, but I’m pleased that he’s making Carbondale his home and serving the community. It’s pretty special and I am super proud of him,” Hill said.

