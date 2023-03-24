CARBONDALE — The 14th annual Little Grassy Literary Festival at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale returns early next month in a virtual format featuring a variety of renowned literary authors.

This year’s event, April 3 through 7, will feature 11 authors and poets who will read their work during nightly readings. There will also be three workshops and two panel discussions where the audience can ask authors how they created their work or became successful writers. The festival will conclude with a public open mic performance.

Hosted by graduate students from SIU’s MFA creative writing program, the festival provides an opportunity for students and community members to hear from renowned literary authors.

The festival schedule, with available Zoom links for events, can be found on the Little Grassy Literary Festival website:

Monday, April 3

5-6 p.m. ­— Workshop: Aimée Baker.

6:30-8 p.m. — Reading: Paul Guest, C.T. Salazar and Amie Whittemore.

Tuesday, April 4

5:30-6:30 p.m. — Panel discussion: “Musing on the Muse ” with Adrian Matejka, C.T. Salazar, Amie Whittemore and Sarah Minor.

7-8:30 p.m. — Reading: Adrian Matejka and Leila Chatti.

Wednesday, April 5

5-6 p.m. ­— Workshop: Gillian King-Cargile.

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Reading: Jane V. Blunschi, Gillian King-Cargile and Sam Slupski.

Thursday, April 6

5:30-6:30 p.m. — Panel discussion: “Creating a New Narrative” with Emma Binder, Sam Slupski, Jane Blunschi and Paul Guest.

7-8:30 p.m. — Reading: Emma Binder, Aimée Baker and Sarah Minor.

Friday, April 7

5-6 p.m. — Workshop: Leila Chatti.

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Audience open mic. Hosted by The Graduate Writers Forum. Email whitney.graham@siu.edu before April 7 to join the open mic lineup. All performances are welcome, but there is a maximum 15-minute reading/performing time. Because this event is virtual, participants are asked to prepare their audio/visual features accordingly.

For more information, contact Michaela Zelie, Little Grassy Literary Festival executive director. Additional information is available on the festival’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.