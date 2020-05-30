SIU's Simon Public Policy Institute to host virtual discussion with NY Times correspondent

The Institute will host conversations with Illinois U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8 and with former U.S. deputy secretary of state and U.S. Ambassador to Russia William J. Burns at 1 p.m. June 18. Burns is now the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Hulse has been with New York Times for more than 30 years

Hulse has been in his present position since 2016. He is managing editor of First Draft, a daily political newsletter within NYTimes.com. He is the author of the 2019 book “Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, From Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh.”

Hulse was previously Washington editor for The Times, directing all facets of Washington coverage of the White House and executive branch, Congress, the courts and the Pentagon from 2011 to 2014.

Grew up in Illinois

Hulse, who is from Ottawa, graduated from Illinois State University. Hulse began his full-time journalism career at the LaSalle-Peru News-Tribune in January 1977.