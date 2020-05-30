SIU's Simon Public Policy Institute to host virtual discussion with NY Times correspondent

CARBONDALE — Carl Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent for the New York Times, will participate in a virtual discussion next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
Hulse, who is considered one of the nation’s leading authorities on congressional issues, will share his thoughts on the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the November presidential and congressional elections, and the role the U.S. Supreme Court may play during the coming elections.
The online discussion with John T. Shaw, institute director, begins at 1 p.m., Monday, June 1. The free event is open to the public, but registration is required and closes when the event starts.
This is Hulse’s second presentation with SIU Carbondale. In April 2018, he discussed “Washington Politics in the Age of Trump” on campus.
“Carl Hulse is one of Washington’s most seasoned and shrewdest political observers. He has deep roots in Illinois and is able to connect the world of Washington to the challenges of the Prairie State,” Shaw said. “Carl will provide important insights into politics and public policy in pandemic battered Washington.”
Continuing series of conversations
The discussion with Hulse is part of the Institute’s series called “Understanding Our New World” with historians, political analysts, and state and national leaders discussing how the pandemic is reshaping the world.
The Institute will host conversations with Illinois U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8 and with former U.S. deputy secretary of state and U.S. Ambassador to Russia William J. Burns at 1 p.m. June 18. Burns is now the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Hulse has been with New York Times for more than 30 years
Hulse has been in his present position since 2016. He is managing editor of First Draft, a daily political newsletter within NYTimes.com. He is the author of the 2019 book “Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, From Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh.”
Hulse was previously Washington editor for The Times, directing all facets of Washington coverage of the White House and executive branch, Congress, the courts and the Pentagon from 2011 to 2014.
Grew up in Illinois
Hulse, who is from Ottawa, graduated from Illinois State University. Hulse began his full-time journalism career at the LaSalle-Peru News-Tribune in January 1977.
Hulse also worked for the Kankakee Daily-Journal and the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel prior to becoming a correspondent and later Washington bureau chief for a regional group of community papers then owned by the New York Times in 1986. Hulse was appointed the newspaper’s night editor in 2001 and went to Capitol Hill a year later.
Registration open for Hulse’s conversation
Registration for the free Zoom meeting is available in advance at bit.ly/hulsesiu. After completing registration, participants will receive an email confirmation with information about joining the meeting, along with the meeting ID and password.
Participants have an opportunity when they register to submit a question to Hulse by email at paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu or by including it in the “Questions and Comments” section on the registration form.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!