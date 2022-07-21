SIU's Transportation Education Center renamed to honor Poshard

SPRINGFIELD — The home of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s aviation and automotive programs has a new name: the Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center after action by the SIU Board of Trustees Thursday.

The naming recognizes Poshard’s service to the region and university as well as his role in securing funding for construction the 187,083 square-foot facility at the Southern Illinois Airport. The $63 million center opened in 2012 and houses SIU’s automotive technology, aviation flight and aviation management programs.

The rationale for the new name presented to the board said “few individuals have made such a positive impact on the SIU System and SIU Carbondale” as Poshard, who holds three degrees from the Carbondale campus.

Poshard, an educator and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, also served as vice chancellor for administration at SIU, was later named to the SIU Board of Trustees and served as the SIU System president from 2006-2014.

“Dr. Poshard was instrumental in the building of the SIU Carbondale Transportation Education Center at Southern Illinois Airport. Through Dr. Poshard’s political savvy and long-term relationships in Springfield, he was able to secure the funding needed…” the rationale read.

Longtime SIU faculty member John Jackson worked with Poshard in a variety of capacities. He said Poshard is very deserving of the honor.

“This is a great way to recognize his contribution to the university. It’s a wonderful way for the board and university to recognize his incredible long career and many years of service to education in Southern Illinois and specifically to SIU,” Jackson said. “He is the epitome of a Southern Illinois boy makes good.”

Poshard was shocked when he learned of the pending honor.

“I was just floored, I had no idea that something like that was even being considered. I am just so honored by it,” Poshard told The Southern.

As president of the SIU system, Poshard lobbied the legislature and then-Governor Rod Blagojevich for funding to construct the facility which now will be named in his honor.

“To have my name on a building that houses two of the most famous job-creation schools in America…is something I can point to with pride to my grandchildren and their grandchildren,” Poshard told the board members.