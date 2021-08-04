SIU's Veterans Legal Assistance Program receives $30K grant

“I’ve been really lucky to have some smart, hardworking students who are really passionate about helping people and helping veterans, specifically,” he said. “I like teaching them and seeing that lightbulb come on when they get it.”

Parsons noted many of the students have a connection to veterans and up to one-fourth of those students were veterans themselves.

“A common misconception is that only veterans take my clinic but that’s not necessarily true. I have a lot of non-military students who take it,” he said.

Provides services to veterans throughout Illinois

While SIU’s primary coverage area is a 15-county region in Southern Illinois, Parsons notes clients also come from areas including the Metro East and central Illinois. In addition to handling discharge upgrades and VA benefit appeals, Parsons said the clinic also handles a smattering of family law and consumer-related cases involving veterans when there is a conflict that involves Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. The program is free for veterans, the National Guard and reserve, and active duty personnel but there are some income-eligible guidelines.