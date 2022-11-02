Southern Illinois Dance Company performance highlights ‘Harvest’

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale students will be among those to showcase their artistic talents when the Southern Illinois Dance Company presents “Harvest” next month in SIU’s Student Center Ballrooms.

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

The concert will feature original choreography performed by 16 dance company members. Since its inception in 1974, SIDC has presented original choreography and performed concerts every fall and spring semester. The original choreography is by students, with contributions from artistic director Darryl Kent Clark, an assistant professor in musical theater dance, and former SIDC members Lillian and Alexis McIntyre in collaboration with faculty adviser Sally Potter-McIntyre, an associate professor in SIU’s School of Earth Systems and Sustainability.

Tickets are $10 apiece; $5 for SIU students. Tickets will be available at the door beginning one hour before the performance or in advance by contacting Potter-McIntyre at pottermcintyre@siu.edu.

The dance company is open to SIU students and community members. SIDC hosts dance classes open to the public at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in Pulliam Hall’s Furr Auditorium.