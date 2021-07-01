Southern Illinois Music Festival kicks off July 6 — live and in-person

Edward Benyas is not the only person eagerly awaiting the opening notes of the annual Southern Illinois Music Festival.

After fewer and smaller performances last year because of the pandemic, it's clear music lovers are excited about an expanded 2021 festival.

“Ticket orders have been brisk,” Benyas, who serves as artistic director of the festival, said. “People are dying to hear live music rather than watch it on their screens. We’re delighted to present incredible artists and a tremendous program at minimal cost.”

Benyas said many of the plans for the festival, presented by the Southern Illinois University School of Music, were made during the pandemic, so this year’s event, while not as large as some previous festivals, is significantly larger than 2020.

“Last year we had our smallest festival ever in terms of the number of artists and the number of performers. This year, we have more than double the number of performances and artists and are doing an opera and concerts for youth,” Benyas said.