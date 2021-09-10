Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra begins season Sept. 21

The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season gets underway later this month.

The series, “Tchaikovsky Bookends,” starts Sept. 21 in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium with the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, featuring SIU alumnus and violinist Kiril Laskarov, concertmaster with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to music from Tchaikovsky, works by Felix Mendelssohn, Cécile Chaminade, Arturo Marquez and William Grant Still will be featured. Jace Kim, associate conductor and a graduate assistant in the School of Music, will serve as conductor.

“We have a diverse program for the September concert, ranging everywhere from a classic Mendelssohn orchestral overture, ‘Fingal's Cave,’ to much lesser-known pieces,” Kim said. “Most of our program, excluding the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, of course, is foreign to most of our veteran musicians as well.”