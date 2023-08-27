CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is now accepting nominations for honorary degrees and distinguished service awards that will be presented at May 2024 commencement ceremonies.

The nomination deadline is Oct 18. Nominations are also open to the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield. The nominating committee, comprising faculty and university constituency members, will submit award recommendations to Chancellor Austin A. Lane, who will forward his recommendation to SIU System President Daniel Mahony for approval at the SIU Board of Trustees Dec. 7, 2023, meeting.

Honorary degrees are presented to individuals who have made outstanding scholarly contributions or are of considerable renown in any field of activity. The degree can also be awarded to people who have uniquely contributed to human well-being or whose accomplishments resulted in a marked benefit to society. Distinguished Service Awards honor individuals who have contributed to Southern Illinois, the state, nation, world or the university. No university employee will be considered for the service award in the year they are retiring, although exceptionally qualified employees can be considered for the award either before or after the year they retire.

Nomination letters must include a two- or three-page resume, curriculum vita or biographic sketch that includes a description of the nominee’s unique contributions. All nominations, including with the nominee, are confidential. Further information about these awards is available at universityevents.siu.edu.

Lists of previous recipients for honorary degrees and distinguished service awards are available. Direct all inquiries to Chief of Staff Matt Baughman at baughman@siu.edu.

Completed nominations should be sent to Leslie Mills, Office of the Chancellor, Mail Code 4304, Anthony Hall, Room 116, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL 62901. For information, contact her at 618-453-2341 (phone), 618-453-5362 (fax) or by email at lesh@siu.edu.

Please indicate in the submission whether the nomination is for an honorary degree or distinguished service award.