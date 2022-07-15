Southern Illinois University | Chancellor Lane reflects on his second year

It is not too much of a stretch to compare Austin A. Lane’s tenure as chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale to a term paper.

Now entering his third year at the helm of the university, Lane spent most of his first year researching his topic. He called it his “listening tour,” gaining perspective and insight from students, faculty, alumni, staff members and community members.

His recently completed second year was akin to a student spreading his or her notecards all over the desk and outlining the planned term paper. In his case, Lane used the last 12 months to craft, fine-tune and present “Imagine 2030,” SIU’s first strategic plan in decades.

Now, with the plan in place, it is time for Lane and the Carbondale campus to metaphorically write the paper as attention turns to implementation of the plan and its five pillars.

“You get strategic plans in place by taking two years to really get that feedback and then craft the new strategic plan,” Lane explained. “I’m feeling as if now we are all moving in the same direction and we’re understanding the priorities – not just for me, but for the entire university – and our efforts are getting very intentional. We have something that we can focus and rally around.”

Lane said the strategic plan allows faculty and staff to all work toward the same goals.

“It’s not enough to just have a fancy strategic plan. Now we are doing more than just talking about the strategic plan. It’s about action steps, methods of assessment and targets,” he explained.

Lane said a website is in development which will feature effectiveness plans, benchmarks and reporting on progress.

In looking back, Lane said he feels his biggest success – although he was careful to spread credit to the entire campus community – has been in efforts within Southern Illinois, especially when it comes to recruiting students. Lane noted that student enrollment from the region was up 34% over the previous year.

“Hopefully, you are beginning to see that commitment, starting with the relationships that we have been building with superintendents and principals, counselors, teachers and community organizations,” he said, adding that he would also consider the creation of the strategic plan as a major accomplishment.

He said enrollment continues to tick in the right direction.

“If you look at what our trend looks like right now, and it is early – we have six weeks to go –is that we will exceed the size of the freshman class we had last fall and that was the largest class we’ve had in probably five years,” he said. “Applications are up this year, admissions are up and we appear to be yielding more students by registrations, so right now, it all very promising.”

Lane said he wants to see SIU do a better job of attracting international students, especially for graduate degree programs.

“I’ve seen other institutions that have excelled in their international student populations a little better than us and I really think we’ve got some work to do there,” he said.

The chancellor also reflected on the challenges of last year, a season in which the Carbondale campus faced a number of student tragedies beginning with the shooting death of student Keeshanna Jackson and continued with the deaths of students Jacob Jurinek and Joseph Ermel.

Jackson was killed in a shooting at a Carbondale house party the first week of classes. Ermel died in a motorcycle accident near Alto Pass. Jurinek was killed in the Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas.

“I’ve been doing this 27 years and that really shook me up more than any other tragedy,” Lane said of Jackson’s death. “To have that loss happen and to have to talk to her mother and family it was a very tough way to start a semester and nobody ever really gets over it.”

Lane continued, “That probably was one of the hardest semesters of my career. So much happened and we were trying to come out of COVID. Emotions were high and we started off a very fun and exciting year and then we have these deaths, but we are a very resilient university.”