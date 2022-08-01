Southern Illinois University promotes two administrators

Two longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale administrators have been promoted to new roles.

Tena Bennett, director of the SIU Student Center since 2013, has been named the new assistant vice chancellor for auxiliary enterprise. In this position she will oversee operations and finances of the Student Center, Recreational Sports and Services, the Rainbow’s End Child Development Center and University Housing.

Bennett has worked at SIU since 2006. In her new position, she said goals will include addressing deferred maintenance projects, generating revenue streams and developing new programs.

Jeffery Burgin Jr., SIU vice chancellor for student affairs said Bennett’s passion for higher education and ability to collaborate will benefit all stakeholders, especially students.

Bennett said, “Continuing to work with the students and endeavoring to meet their needs are what make me most excited about this new opportunity.”

Renada Greer is the new executive director of the university’s Student Multicultural Resource Center. She has served as the SIU assistant dean of students since 2019. In that role, she oversaw the university’s Student Support Services, Project Upward Bound and the Saluki Summer Bridge program.

“We are excited to have Dr. Greer step into this role as executive director for the SMRC,” said Paul Frazier, vice chancellor for anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion. “She is an experienced leader who will assist us in developing a strategic plan for engaging students, staff and faculty as well as the community through an inclusive lens.”

Greer will continue to serve as director of SIU’s TRIO efforts, a collection of federal programs designed to help students succeed.

“I am excited for the opportunity to impact the experiences of a greater number of students,” Greer said. “I look forward to helping students grow and learn around the ideals of social justice, anti-racism, equity, diversity and inclusion. I believe it will improve student engagement and success and contribute to meeting our strategic goal of creating ‘a culturally responsible student body.’”