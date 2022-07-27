Southern Illinois University | Researchers have begun studying Carbondale gun violence

A diverse team of Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers are working with the City of Carbondale to look at patterns and potential causes of gun violence incidents in the city. Funded by $64,000 appropriated by the city council for the study, the group is gathering information from a variety of sources and soon will turn to analysis.

Led by SIU Associate Dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences Tammy Kochel, researchers are gathering data from public surveys, interviews with stakeholders and data from a variety of sources to look at the number of incidents, geographic distribution of those incidents and environmental conditions to see if there is a pattern which can be addressed.

“We are really trying to comprehensively understand where these situations are happening, when they are happening, what is proceeding these incidents and what patterns there are with gun violence,” Kochel explained.

She said the “where and why” can help the city tailor successful responses to the gun violence problem.

The researchers’ report is due back to the city in late September and Kochel said it may include suggested approaches and possible solutions. She shared the example of one city that found a high level of drive-by shootings which were curbed simply by changing traffic flow patterns, making it more difficult for perpetrators to enter and flee a neighborhood.

“The goal really is to say what the data shows and provides some solutions that show promise based on available evidence,” she said.

Kochel has experience in this type of data analysis, having worked with the city of Springfield to understand the nature of gun violence there. As a result of its study, Springfield added some specific police patrols in certain geographic areas.

One of the researchers, Justin McDaniel is an associate professor of public health at SIU. He said the study is entering an in-depth period.

“The rest of the summer is for us to get into the transcripts from the interviews and focus groups, look at the data from the police and the survey data to put together a really comprehensive picture of what is going on,” McDaniel said. “Some of the things associated with gun violence definitely are multifactorial, so there is a lot to consider.”

He said once researchers have a clear picture of incidents, suggestions may stem from the study.

“Once we’ve collected and analyzed all the data, we hope to present a list of things that we think might be contributing to violence and then make recommendations broadly about things that could be done,” he said. “I hope we don’t stop at the needs assessment and as a community are able to use the results to engage in a phase where programs are implemented in the community with lots of partners spearheading those.”