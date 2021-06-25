Southern Illinois University Student Health Services director named

CARBONDALE — Jaime Clark has been named director of the Southern Illinois University Student Health Services, effective July 1.
Clark has been serving as the acting director since mid-April, when former director Ted Grace resigned following questions about his role in an alleged sexual abuse cover up scandal in Ohio. A national search for a new director followed Grace’s resignation.
Clark previously was director of SIU Counseling and Psychological Services. She has been involved with health services at SIU since 2005. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado State University as well as a master’s and doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of Denver.
“My top mission will be to provide inclusive health care at SIU by addressing health care disparities and closing gaps in health care for underserved student populations,” Clark said in a university news release.
SIU Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Jennifer Jones-Hall said Clark is a perfect choice to lead health services at the university.
“Dr. Clark clearly demonstrated that she is prepared to assume the position of director of Student Health Services,” Jones-Hall said. “Her level of expertise providing integrated health care to students in a culturally competent and inclusive environment was evident throughout the interview process. Her ability to bring vision and long-range planning processes to the Student Health Center will make her an invaluable member of the Student Affairs team as well as the greater university community. Dr. Clark has a solid plan to address health care inequities among our students that will directly affect the recruitment and retention of our students. Dr. Clark was the clear choice as the new director.”
Clark said she plans to continue efforts put in place during the pandemic including free counseling services, telehealth programs and satellite offices in campus locations outside of the Student Health Center.