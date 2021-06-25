Southern Illinois University Student Health Services director named

“Dr. Clark clearly demonstrated that she is prepared to assume the position of director of Student Health Services,” Jones-Hall said. “Her level of expertise providing integrated health care to students in a culturally competent and inclusive environment was evident throughout the interview process. Her ability to bring vision and long-range planning processes to the Student Health Center will make her an invaluable member of the Student Affairs team as well as the greater university community. Dr. Clark has a solid plan to address health care inequities among our students that will directly affect the recruitment and retention of our students. Dr. Clark was the clear choice as the new director.”