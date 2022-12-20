Speakers for the 2023 SIU TED talk event announced

CARBONDALE — Organizers of the 2023 TEDxSIUC program have unveiled a diverse group of speakers for the March event that include some local presenters, a current Southern Illinois University student and several SIU alumni.

The event, set for March 4, 2023 at the SIU student center will include eight “TED talks” of up to 18 minutes each designed to enlighten, inspire, educate and motivate those attending.

“A TED event is essentially a panel of speakers, each bringing their own unique idea,” organizer Matthew Sebalja, a senior in marketing from Fenton, Missouri, told The Southern. “Every single speech has a set objective that the speaker wants the audience to learn.”

Graduate student Nicole Gray is a member of the planning group for TEDxSIUC. She said more than 50 people applied to be presenters at the event. Gray said the selected speakers are a diverse group that have a wide range of topics to share.

“We have a really good mix of speakers this year some with ties to the community,” she said. “We really wanted to assemble a line-up of speakers that would be able to bring a little bit of something to everyone.”

Those selected to present at TEDxSIUC are:

Haydee Acebo - “What the Open Water Taught Me”

Acebo is a native of Nevada who is a competitive open water swimmer.

Gray said, “She describes herself as a mom, a wife, a daughter and a sister...She’s going to talk about not focusing on the outcome as much as the journey.”

Brian Croft - “Take a Break and Get Outside…Doctor’s Orders”

Croft, who works as the director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center, will speak on the importance of outdoor breaks, even when doing tasks that are just 10 minutes long. He will share the mental, physical and psychological benefits of nature.

Blaze Currie - “We Can Facilitate Learning That is Transformational”

“He’ll be talking about transformation learning and how it is a powerful tool for all of us that helps open minds and increase empathy as well as improves thinking,” Gray said.

Scott Hamilton-Brehm - “Direct Air Capture: Recruiting Nature to Fight Climate Change”

Hamilton-Brehm is an associate professor in the SIU School of Biological Science.

“His talk will be really cool and it’s all about how the tools to undo centuries of carbon emissions are right in front of us in nature,” Gray explained.

Michael Hood - “I Know I’m Right, So how Can I Be Wrong? How our Unconscious Brains Overrule Our Ethical Beliefs"

An SIU alumnus who lives in North Carolina, Hood served as a special agent with the FBI.

Sarah Michalak - “Seven Percent of Us Will Never Make It to the Cockpit”

“She is an aviation management student here and she’s going to talk about the challenges aviation students face in actually using their degrees and getting into the industry, especially as females,” Gray said.

Nic Skovgaard - “The Future is Vertical: Why Vertical Video Will Flip Your Screen Forever”

A local entrepreneur and business marketer, Skovgaard will share how social media platforms are driving a change from online video being presented in a landscape fashion to portrait or vertical.

Desmon Walker - “The Transformation of Multicultural Marketing”

Walker is an SIU alumnus from Chicago who will be sharing insight on the ways that other entrepreneurs and businesses can market across cultural and social groups.

Gray said that narrowing down the prospective speakers was a difficult task.

“We had the most incredible group of applicants this year and it was really hard to narrow it down to eight,” she said. “We really could have put on a great event with 20 presenters.”

She said tickets for TEDxSIUC will be available in January.

Family travel 5: Winter festivities that are worth the trip Rockefeller Center Ice Rink, New York City Winter Carnival, St. Paul, Minnesota Banff, Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada Ouray, Colorado Quebec City, Canada