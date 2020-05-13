State asks SIUC to continue making COVID-19 testing substance

SIU researchers, along with several other state universities, stepped forward, with SIU providing the first batch of 10,000 VTM vials to state health officials on April 14.

Since then, the need for COVID-19 testing has remained high.

“You can see it in the news: More drive-up swab testing, no need for doctors’ approvals, the governor has outlined a plan to bring Illinois back online,” said Scott Hamilton, assistant professor of microbiology and one of the leaders of the effort.

Some of his former students who now work for Illinois Department of Public Health testing facilities have seen SIU VTM tubes pass through their hands, while some vials have traveled the length of Illinois twice as they are used. The importance of the mission is stressed in the lab every day, he said.

“As I am training new people to help in the lab, I will hold up one vial and say ‘this is a person’s future, knowing how they should proceed with or without the virus,’” Hamilton-Brehm said. “We are building the future of re-opening Illinois, person by person. It fortifies us. It is good to know that a small group such as us at SIU can meet the challenge and be successful.”