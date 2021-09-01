State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations

On the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement last week that all higher education students in Illinois must be vaccinated, the state is deploying a team of “community vaccinators” to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to assist in providing COVID-19 immunizations.

“Vaccination remains the most important tool we have to keep people safe and out of the hospital, and I’m committed to making the free COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible,” Pritzker said in a news release from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “My administration is working with the entire Illinois higher education landscape to ensure they have the tools they need to support a healthy campus. I want to thank SIU for their leadership in supporting the Carbondale community and bringing this pandemic to an end.”

A vaccination clinic will be established at the SIU Student Center beginning Thursday offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, now known as Comirnaty.

The clinic is free and open to faculty, staff and students.