 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations
0 comments
breaking urgent

State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SIU Campus (copy)

Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

 Provided

On the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement last week that all higher education students in Illinois must be vaccinated, the state is deploying a team of “community vaccinators” to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to assist in providing COVID-19 immunizations.

“Vaccination remains the most important tool we have to keep people safe and out of the hospital, and I’m committed to making the free COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible,” Pritzker said in a news release from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “My administration is working with the entire Illinois higher education landscape to ensure they have the tools they need to support a healthy campus. I want to thank SIU for their leadership in supporting the Carbondale community and bringing this pandemic to an end.”

A vaccination clinic will be established at the SIU Student Center beginning Thursday offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, now known as Comirnaty.

The clinic is free and open to faculty, staff and students.

“We greatly appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s leadership during these tough times and are grateful for the support from the governor’s office and Illinois Department of Public Health,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane in the IEMA release. “Vaccinations are proven to be the best strategy for individuals to protect themselves and others. We have strongly promoted them since March and welcome the opportunity to set up a clinic to help our faculty, staff and students comply with the governor’s vaccination mandate.”

SIU reported 33 positive COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 23-29, more than double the case count from the previous week.

The governor’s mandate requires SIU faculty, staff and students to have received their first COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 5 with a second dose (if a two-dose vaccine) 30 days later. Those who are not vaccinated must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The media release indicated that the state is making similar vaccination programs available to community colleges and other institutions of higher education across the state.

Rebecca Clark, spokesperson for IEMA, said SIU reached out to the state for assistance. She added that so far, the agency has hosted more than 60 vaccination clinics at colleges or universities across the state and the SIU clinic is one of more than 65 planned for coming days.

Scheduled vaccination clinics are as follows: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SIU plans Diversity Week events
SIU

SIU plans Diversity Week events

  • Updated

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate its rich history of diversity and inclusion while also looking toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future during Diversity Week 2021. The activities start Monday, Aug. 30, and run through Sept. 3.

In step
SIU

SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students

  • Updated

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will distribute $12.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as emergency grants to students this fall and next spring. The awards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the students’ financial needs. 

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News