State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations

On the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement last week that all higher education students in Illinois must be vaccinated, the state is deploying a team of “community vaccinators” to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to assist in providing COVID-19 immunizations.
“Vaccination remains the most important tool we have to keep people safe and out of the hospital, and I’m committed to making the free COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible,” Pritzker said in a news release from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “My administration is working with the entire Illinois higher education landscape to ensure they have the tools they need to support a healthy campus. I want to thank SIU for their leadership in supporting the Carbondale community and bringing this pandemic to an end.”
A vaccination clinic will be established at the SIU Student Center beginning Thursday offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, now known as Comirnaty.
The clinic is free and open to faculty, staff and students.
“We greatly appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s leadership during these tough times and are grateful for the support from the governor’s office and Illinois Department of Public Health,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane in the IEMA release. “Vaccinations are proven to be the best strategy for individuals to protect themselves and others. We have strongly promoted them since March and welcome the opportunity to set up a clinic to help our faculty, staff and students comply with the governor’s vaccination mandate.”
SIU reported 33 positive COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 23-29, more than double the case count from the previous week.
The governor’s mandate requires SIU faculty, staff and students to have received their first COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 5 with a second dose (if a two-dose vaccine) 30 days later. Those who are not vaccinated must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
The media release indicated that the state is making similar vaccination programs available to community colleges and other institutions of higher education across the state.
Rebecca Clark, spokesperson for IEMA, said SIU reached out to the state for assistance. She added that so far, the agency has hosted more than 60 vaccination clinics at colleges or universities across the state and the SIU clinic is one of more than 65 planned for coming days.
Scheduled vaccination clinics are as follows: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10.