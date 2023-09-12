Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs covered a wide range of topics during a 45-minute discussion at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Tuesday. The third-term Democrat talked about his role as state treasurer, ideas about his office merging with the state comptroller's and the process of returning unclaimed funds and property to Illinois residents.

Frerichs began his presentation to about 60 SIU students and local residents by explaining the duties of his office.

“People ask me all of the time, ‘what does the state treasurer do?’” Frerichs began. “I am the chief investment officer for the state’s money, but then people for years would point out that Illinois has no money. I would say yes, but now we have 700 different funds with balances and we invest that money to try to make more money.”

He said the benefit of state investment is that interest earned can be used so that taxes or fees do not need to be increased or programs do not need to be cut. He gave an example of how state investments work.

“In Illinois, there are two seasons: winter and construction season,” he said with a grin. “Take infrastructure for example. Our road fund is paid for with a lot of gas tax money and people drive throughout the winter, but there’s no construction going on. That money comes in and we’re not paying it out. While it is sitting in the fund, we invest it to make more so that we can fund more miles of road projects during construction season.”

He also addressed the idea that his office and that of the comptroller – the statewide elected official responsible for paying the state’s obligations – merge into a single entity. Former State Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka suggested legislation to merge the offices in 2011, without success. Current Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza has come out against the idea.

“The comptroller will tell you that it’s very important to have checks and balances; you can’t give one person the powers of the purse,” he said, explaining the creation of the state’s Office of the Auditor General a number of years ago. “I think, yes, you need checks and balances, but you don’t necessarily need the elected comptroller and the elected treasurer. You could merge some of those responsibilities and then segregate incompatible responsibilities – put some in the auditor general’s office, put some in the governor’s office and put some in the secretary of state’s office.”

Ultimately, he said, it is up to the public.

“If the public wants to merge the two offices, we can do it that way or if the public says, ‘No, we like having multiple elected officials and we think that is a good use of money,' we will work in the system they give us,” he said.

A former state senator, Frerichs outlined other programs under his direction including the Illinois 529 college savings plans, the Secure Choice retirement savings program, financial literacy education efforts and the ICash program, which works to return unclaimed funds and property to consumers.

“Quite frankly, one of the most fun things I get to do is to play Santa Claus 365 days a year, just giving money away,” he said of the program. “We’ve given nearly $2 billion to people and businesses in Illinois. I have the best job in the state.”

Information about savings programs and ICash is available at www.illinoistreasurer.gov.

