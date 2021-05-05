Stepping off the field: Roger Lipe reflects on 27 years as Saluki football chaplain

He has been an integral part of both players and coaches’ lives, performing wedding ceremonies for former players and making himself available to listen, talk or pray. He was ever-present during Coach Jerry Kill’s hospitalization after suffering a seizure during a game in 2005 — even sleeping on the hospital room floor.

Lipe has worked with five SIU head coaches since Shawn Watson asked him to serve as chaplain in 1994.

‘It was the oddest thing. He had just come to town and I just went in to welcome him. I offered to pray for him and told him if there was anything I could do, I’d love to help,” Lipe recalled. “He said, ‘When I played here, we had a team chaplain. Would you do that for me?’ I said sure, but had no idea what it was.”

Lipe said he learned as he went and designed the role as he went. It has worked well for Lipe, coaches and players.

“Roger has been a great resource for athletes having a tough time with something or those who just need to talk something through,” said Joel Sambursky of Carbondale, a former quarterback at SIU. “What’s really great about Roger is he’s focused on helping you succeed in life. He’s not just talking X's and O's, he’s listening to you and coming with a perspective full of wisdom and guidance.”