Strong Survivors program has new dedicated space at SIU

Leaders and participants in Strong Survivors, a unique joint effort of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, John A. Logan College and SIH to provide exercise, fitness and nutrition advice to area cancer survivors and their caregivers have a new dedicated space and renewed inspiration to get better.

Since first launching the program in 2005, SIU Associate Professor and Director of Exercise Science Phil Anton and his team have assisted thousands of survivors get healthier and stronger. Originally, in a shared space which once served as a locker room near SIU’s Davies Gym, the program is now located in a dedicated space around the corner—a space named in honor of Anton’s cousin and inspiration who was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma at the age of 13.

The new Julie Honerkamp Strong Survivors Cancer Rehabilitation Laboratory gives survivors and their caregivers a private exercise lab where they can workout under the supervision of SIU student staff members.

While the space is not completely brand new — it actually opened just days before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns — many of the program’s participants are just now beginning to utilize the lab.

“We’ve been extra careful with the way we do things because the cancer survivor population, especially those either actively going through chemotherapy or who have just been through it tend to be rather immune-compromised,” Anton explained.

He said having the new lab and not being able to use it was similar to a child not being allowed to play with a new toy.

“We had this grand opening – a big party – and then the week after that, we had to shut it down and wait some more,” he added.

Still, the new space, decorated in the program’s signature blue and gold colors, is a welcome site for participants.

“There’s no comparison,” said Bob Luebbers, 80, who had surgery for a rare form of sarcoma in 2018. “This is so much better and gives more opportunities for strengthening.”

Luebbers said he understands the importance of exercise “to keep up my energy level,” and said the conditioning in the lab is helping with strengthening his hip which was somewhat debilitated during his treatment.

Funds for the remodeling as well as new equipment — $40,000 in all — came from donors including Honerkamp’s family to name the facility after her. A plaque outside of the room honors Honerkamp, who passed away in 1990. Her picture is in the window of the office in the space.

“There are many days when I’m sitting here in my office, having a frustrating day, and I’ll walk to the rehab lab and see her name on the door and I’ll see someone who is going through active chemotherapy treatment and they are working their tail off to try to improve and maintain their quality of life,” Anton said. “It just changes my perspective in a heartbeat.”

Today, cancer survivors and their caregivers from all across the region come to the lab as Strong Survivors, where they receive individualized exercise and nutritional training. As a side benefit, working with participants gives SIU exercise science students real-world experience, Anton said.

Since inception, the Strong Survivors program has provided services to almost 1,000 survivors and caregivers.

