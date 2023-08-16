“Do you work here?” the gentleman asked the man in the black polo shirt.

“Yes, I do,” came the reply.

The asker – obviously the father of a new student moving into one of the residence halls at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Wednesday – continued his questions.

“We just unloaded everything up in the circle drive, now what do we do now? Where do we move our vehicle?” he asked.

The polo shirt wearer told him to drive around the circle, and pointing to a sidewalk to the right, showed him where to drive and park.

It was the first of many questions SIU Chancellor Austin Lane – dressed casually in a Saluki polo and slacks – would answer during his morning on the campus. Lane mingled among the students and families unloading on Wednesday, move-in day for most new students. Lane said his aim for the day was to do his part to help students begin their time at SIU, and other than a few telephone conference calls, it is all his agenda held for the day.

“Every year, this makes me feel like I’m setting my own kids off to college. I get those feelings with all of these students,” he said, seated behind the wheel of a maroon golf cart. “It’s excitement; everybody is hopeful, everybody is excited and that carries the day.”

Lane is especially enthusiastic this year as he sees recruitment efforts pay dividends.

“It’s a big day for all of us because we see the work paying off,” he said, adding that his hope is more students will be enrolled at SIU this fall than in recent years. “I’m feeling pretty good right now. I’ve never been at a place that has worked so hard to try to move the needle upward – our faculty, staff and even our students are recruiting for us. This is the icing on the cake when we see parents with their students, right here today."

Lane said early indications are that official enrollment – calculated on the 10th day of classes – will be up.

“Our new freshman counts are up as is our transfer student population. So are graduate students and international students, too. Our retention is holding steady,” Lane said, before another new student came his way.

Julia Foster, a second-generation SIU student, looked perplexed when Lane asked her if he could help. She was concerned that she couldn’t get her room key without an official SIU identification tag.

“I’ll help you,” Lane told her and he started to walk with her to the check-in table. After asking her a few questions, the Chancellor told her all she needed was her “dawg tag” number – a sort of SIU serial number – to get her keys and she could get her ID later. Then he told her who he was and said she could call on him anytime she had a question or problem.

“Wow. How did we get this sort of escort?” Fosters mother wondered aloud. She said she was surprised that the campus’ top administrator would be out answering questions.

Lane explained he doesn’t wear a name tag during move-in.

“I really rather they don’t know who I am so I can just be here and be of service,” Lane said. “Everybody’s trying to get moved in and the focus should be on them. I’m just part of the team.”

Lane stopped and talked to other students as they waited with their belongings for a turn on the elevator. He chatted with Jacob Kleiner of Wauconda, Illinois about the new flights to Chicago offered from Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois. The freshman in aviation flight seemed interested.

“That is if you want to go home sometime,” Lane joked with Kleiner, casting a glance at the new student’s parents.

Many of the students said they were excited to be on campus and to get started. Meara Ireland was almost giddy as she showed her new keys to her mother.

“I’m so excited to be here,” she said. “I’ve waited for this day for a very long time. When we drove into town and saw the paw prints, my heart started to race. I couldn’t believe this was starting to happen.”

An undecided major from Decatur, Ireland said she was eager to settle in and participate in a number of new student activities.

Lane said he sees a wide range of emotions during move-in.

“There are some folks that are excited, there are others already tearing up because they know they are getting ready to leave their son or daughter, but we’ll take care of them and we’re excited to have them at SIU,” he said.