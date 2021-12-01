 Skip to main content
Students stage ‘die-in,' ask SIU to do more to combat off-campus violence

CARBONDALE ― Chants of “We're not afraid of finals! We’re afraid of guns!” rang out Wednesday on SIU's campus as students gathered outside the Student Center.

Many criticized the university’s response to recent gun violence near campus and within the city involving students. 

They spoke of Keeshanna Jackson, an SIU freshman shot and killed after the first week of classes, and recalled the name Michelle Dietzel, who was shot in the head at a house party in October. She survived.

Others have been shot in Carbondale over the past few months, including three who were shot at the same house party where Jackson was killed. Another person was shot at the same party that Dietzel attended. But students say they often remain in the dark about these shootings because of the university's alert protocol, protesters argued. 

University officials have said they are not required to inform students in most cases of shootings if they occur on off-campus grounds under the Clery Act, a federal law.  

The SIUC Student Safety Initiative organized Wednesday's protest and presented a list of "demands" to Chancellor Austin Lane and the administration.

They are asking SIU to notify students of all threats — whether it happened on or off campus, cover the hospital bills of students who are victims of violent crimes, offer free counseling services to victims and witnesses of violent crimes, provide the opportunity to be excused from coursework, and by providing buses that run all night. 

Lane, who attended the protest, said in an interview with The Southern he supports students' right to protest.

“I love that our students have the right to be able to protest and speak freely. That's what college is about,” Lane said. “That's why I'm out here. These are my students. I am really thankful to hear them, I want them to be safe, I want our faculty staff to be safe. I want the citizens in Carbondale to be safe. So there are always things that we can do to work together to make sure that we enhance everything we're trying to do.”

Lane said the university is already in compliance with the majority of the items on demand list. 

“We noticed on the list of about 12 items ... we've already got about 10 of them done. So really it's just a matter of continuing to enhance what we're doing," Lane said. "...We've just got to make sure the communication of what's being done is the message that's getting around,” Lane said.

Jake Philbrick, a freshman studying biological sciences, said he protested because of what he feels was a lack of response from the administration about shootings near campus. 

“One person got shot in the leg, the other one grazed in the head and the email was sent four days later, because we held a meeting with the chancellor to demand that email and everything that's been done, or hasn't been done. We've been trying to force and he's just not responding. That's why we're out here,” Philbrick said.

Philbrick said he hopes to see more safety measures taken on campus, including lights in Thompson Woods, buses that run all night, and more surveillance on College Street where Lambda is located.

The protesters marched from the Student Center, around the front of Faner Hall, and then to Anthony Hall, where they staged a “die-in." Here, they gave speeches and chanted. After a while, Chancellor Lane, along with the Chief of SIU’s Department of Public Safety Benjamin Newman and a few other administrators, came outside.

Jazmin Vazquez, a sophomore studying psychology, said she is angry.

“I keep having meetings with everyone and it's just one after another, but nothing gets done, things just get brought up and nothing is actually being implemented,” Vazquez said. “Nothing, and how miserable do we have to be for you to actually do something? How many people have to die for you to do something?”

Ahead of the protest, The Southern asked the university to comment on students' accusation that the university has not taken strong enough action to combat gun violence. 

In response, the university said: “We support our students during these times and have met with student leaders over the past few weeks to address their concerns. Our Department of Public Safety works closely with the Carbondale Police Department and will continue to do so.”

Lane addressed the crowd of students before the protest ended and said he would be working with administrators to meet the demands. 

“We're going to take the list,” Lane said. “We have leaders here that can take that list and make sure you don't have to listen to what we're saying, just watch what we do on that list.”

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

